SAYA University to Join ‘Put Data First Conference 2025’ in Las Vegas, Highlighting the Importance of Security by Design

JAPAN, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAYA University today announced its participation in the Put Data First Conference 2025, held in Las Vegas this October 27-29. The event brings together global leaders, innovators, and researchers to explore how innovation, trust, and ethics in AI can unlock the power of data for a smarter future, under the theme “To Be AI-First, You Must Put Data- First.”

As Japan’s largest cybersecurity education platform that trains Japanese employees to recognize social engineering and other types of cybersecurity manipulation , SAYA University will showcase how safety and security must be built by design in an age of rapid technological advancement driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models (LLMs).

At the conference, SAYA will lead discussions and engage with participating global companies to share insights on responsible AI adoption, human-centered cybersecurity education, and the integration of digital safety into every layer of innovation. Through this engagement, SAYA aims to expand its global partnership ecosystem and deepen its message of security awareness and ethical digital development.

“_As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, especially in places like Japan, it is absolutely critical that SAYA remain at the forefront of these discussions. Participating in these global forums empower our teams to produce the most relevant, impactful trainings for Japanese employees. It also reinforces the notion that AI must include user safety and security as a core value from the start by design.”

— Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Co-Founder, SAYA University

SAYA’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing workforce security awareness and promoting cross-border collaboration toward safer, more resilient digital transformation.



About SAYA University

SAYA University is Japan’s leading employee risk-mitigation platform, offering the world’s largest Japanese-language cybersecurity awareness library. Through anime-based micro-learning, SAYA delivers short, memorable lessons that fit seamlessly into the Japanese workday. Its mission is clear — to empower Japan’s workforce and families with the knowledge to stay safe from online threats.



About Put Data First Conference

The Put Data First Conference is a global forum dedicated to unlocking the strategic value of data in the AI era. The 2025 edition, themed “To Be AI-First, You Must Put Data- First,” highlights the importance of trustworthy and ethical data practices as the foundation for intelligent innovation. The event convenes senior leaders across sectors to explore governance, trust, and data-driven collaboration for responsible growth. For more information, visit www.putdatafirst.com.

