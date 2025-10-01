Lightworks and SAYA Partner to Address Japan’s Biggest Cybersecurity Risk: Untrained Employees

SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightworks Corporation (“Lightworks”), Japan’s #1 provider of corporate training platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with SAYA Cybersecurity Awareness (“SAYA”), the only pure-play Japan-focused training platform dedicated exclusively to strengthening employee cybersecurity hygiene through anime-style eLearning, quizzes and simulated phishing. Together, they will deliver Japan’s most comprehensive employee cybersecurity awareness program to enterprises nationwide.

In light of the recent cyberattacks against Asahi, cybersecurity has become one of the most urgent risks facing Japanese businesses, with cybercriminals increasingly targeting untrained employees. The rise of AI-driven attacks makes this threat even more pressing, enabling criminals to launch more sophisticated, realistic, and harder-to-detect campaigns. At the same time, companies are navigating a wave of new governance, compliance, and regulatory expectations. These shifts underscore the urgent need for organizations to strengthen resilience at the employee level.

By integrating SAYA’s extensive micro-learning library into its platform, Lightworks is taking a leadership role in advancing cybersecurity readiness across Japanese enterprises. Corporate clients will gain seamless access to Japan’s largest collection of Japanese-language cybersecurity awareness modules — designed specifically for the Japanese workforce, reflecting local culture, language, and workplace realities to ensure employees adopt stronger security habits.

“Lightworks has long been at the forefront of corporate training in Japan,” said Lightworks CEO Natsuo Eguchi, President & CEO of Lightworks. “Today, cybersecurity and compliance are defining challenges for our customers. Partnering with SAYA, we're delivering security awareness training that turns employees into a strong human shield — enabling them to recognize suspicious emails, protect themselves and their companies, and move forward with confidence in a rapidly changing risk environment.”

SAYA’s content library is the largest collection of Japanese-language cybersecurity awareness modules, delivered in an anime-style and designed in the スキマ時間 (skima jikan) format — concise, engaging lessons that fit naturally into the Japanese workday. Covering phishing, ransomware, insider threats, and AI-enabled attacks, and reinforced through quizzes that test understanding, SAYA makes complex threats practical and memorable for employees at every level.

“One of the biggest gaps in Japan is employee training on cybersecurity awareness, and closing that gap is urgent,” said Jonathan Rossi, Founder of SAYA. “We are proud to partner with Lightworks to deliver the nation’s most comprehensive cybersecurity awareness program for enterprise employees. With regulations evolving and cyber risks accelerating, companies need solutions that are culturally relevant, practical, and easy to deploy. Together, we are on the front lines helping Japanese enterprises protect their people, their data, and their future.”

This partnership comes at a decisive moment. Japanese companies face increasing scrutiny from regulators, investors, and society. The need for employee-focused cybersecurity training has never been greater. Technology alone cannot block every threat, and AI-driven attacks are not only reaching employees but becoming more sophisticated, making it easier to trick untrained employees. Lightworks is Japan’s dominant employee training platform in the enterprise market. This collaboration with SAYA will deepen the capabilities of Japan’s workforce to identify and avoid the cybercriminals who target them, transforming employees from a vulnerability into a strength that protects their companies from cyber threats.

