Demand for Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4.48 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the smart indoor Co₂ control market has experienced swift expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $2.52 billion in 2024 to $2.83 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the worldwide expansion of smart homes, the escalating adoption of smart cities and urban surveillance plans, the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions in commercial structures, the surge in the residential sector due to health-aware consumers, and the expansion in the educational sector with a focus on fostering healthy study environments.

The market size of intelligent indoor Carbon Dioxide regulation is set to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, projected to hit $4.48 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This substantial growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the rising awareness about the quality of indoor air, escalated worries about respiratory issues, the escalating requirement for more healthy indoor settings, the increasing focus on wellness-centric building blueprints and eco-friendly certifications, and the mounting popularity of air quality monitors in domestic environments. Key trends observed during this projection period include advancements in non-dispersive infrared sensors, incorporation of Carbon dioxide sensors within internet of things platforms, the production of wireless and battery-operated sensor modules, application of machine learning for anticipatory indoor air quality analytics, and progress in sensibility and affordability of sensor miniaturization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market Landscape?

The anticipated upsurge of respiratory diseases is predicted to fuel the smart indoor Co₂ control market's expansion. Respiratory diseases damage the lungs, airways, and throat, disrupting regular breathing. The increasing prevalence is attributed to air pollution, which triggers inflammation, diminishes lung performance, and escalates the risk of infections. Smart indoor CO₂ control systems are advantageous for respiratory conditions as they aid in maintaining optimum indoor air quality, minimizing the accumulation of pollutants and allergens that could set off respiratory symptoms and exacerbate illnesses such as asthma or bronchitis. For example, the World Health Organization, an Intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, stated in October 2024 that around 8.2 million people were freshly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2023, a notable increase from the 7.5 million cases reported in 2022. Hence, the escalating respiratory diseases are propelling the smart indoor Co₂ control market's progress.

Who Are The Top Players In The Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market?

Major players in the Smart Indoor CO₂ Control Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Trane Technologies Plc

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Legrand SA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Sector?

Prominent business entities functioning in the field of smart indoor CO₂ control are concentrating on inventing improved solutions such as environmental sensors. These sensors are crucial for maintaining safety and adhering to regulations, as they consistently detect any adverse changes in the environment. Inclusive of air quality, humidity, temperature, or pollutant detection, environmental sensors have been constructed to gauge and monitor environmental situations. For instance, the AXIS D6210 Air Quality Sensor and AXIS D6310 Air Quality Sensor were introduced in the market in April 2025 by the technology firm based in Sweden, Axis Communications. The AXIS D6210 and AXIS D6310 are remarkable for their ability to check on interior air quality by pinpointing vaping and smoking activities as well as recognizing a range of air pollutants like particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide. Besides, these contraptions also assess environmental elements such as relative humidity and temperature, thereby providing a comprehensive overview of the indoor air.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market

The smart indoor Co₂ control market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Standalone CO₂ Controllers, Integrated CO₂ Monitoring Systems, Smart Thermostats With CO₂ Sensors, Other Product Types

2) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Building Managers, Facility Operators, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone CO₂ Controllers: Wall-Mounted CO₂ Controllers, Desktop CO₂ Controllers, Wireless CO₂ Controllers, Programmable CO₂ Controllers

2) By Integrated CO₂ Monitoring Systems: HVAC-Integrated CO₂ Systems, Building Management System (BMS)-Integrated CO₂ Systems, IoT-Enabled CO₂ Monitoring Systems, Multi-Parameter Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitoring Systems

3) By Smart Thermostats With CO₂ Sensors: Wi-Fi Enabled Smart Thermostats, Zigbee Or Z-Wave Smart Thermostats, Voice-Controlled Smart Thermostats, AI-Enabled Adaptive Smart Thermostats

4) By Other Product Types: Portable CO₂ Monitors, CO₂ Data Loggers, CO₂ Datalogging Sensors With Mobile App Connectivity, Hybrid IAQ And CO₂ Control Devices

Smart Indoor Co₂ Control Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global smart indoor CO₂ control market as the largest region. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most accelerated growth during the forecast period. The regions addressed in the Smart Indoor CO₂ Control Global Market Report 2025 include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

