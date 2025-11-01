Submit Release
AZERBAIJAN, November 1 - To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

Esteemed Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria – Revolution Day – I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and, through You, to the fraternal people of Algeria...

01 November 2025, 11:00

