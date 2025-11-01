Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

AZERBAIJAN, November 1 - 01 November 2025, 11:00

Esteemed Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria – Revolution Day – I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to You and, through You, to the fraternal people of Algeria on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

This historic day, inscribed with golden letters in the heroic chronicle of your country, is a manifestation of the Algerian people's determination for independence and freedom, their unwavering will, national unity, and solidarity.

Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria. We attach great importance to the development of these relations and the expansion of our cooperation.

I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries—both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms—will continue successfully through our joint efforts.

On this holiday, I wish You robust health, happiness, and success in Your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the fraternal Algerian people.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 October 2025

To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

