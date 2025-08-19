SAUDI ARABIA’S CULINARY PLAYBOOK ARRIVES: SIX REPORTS SET THE MENU FOR THE NEXT DECADE

Culinary Arts Commission publishes policy-ready research that turns heritage into industry strategy for Vision 2030

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Culinary Arts Commission today unveiled a landmark body of research that sets out a definitive blueprint for advancing the Kingdom’s culinary economy. The six policy- ready reports provide the most comprehensive analysis yet of Saudi Arabia’s gastronomic landscape, from culinary education to food tourism, SME growth, and investment potential.This body of work places one idea at the centre of the conversation: Saudi cuisine now acts as cultural capital and economic engine at the same time. The findings trace a young and ambitious workforce, kitchens that adopt new technology at speed, a clear route to cut waste while lifting productivity, and a tourism appetite that begins with flavour and grows into travel. The result reads like a playbook the sector can use tomorrow morning, from the classroom to the boardroom and the pass.What’s on the menu? Truth, tools, and transformationAcross Saudi Arabia, kitchens are shifting. AI is entering the food space. Heritage dishes are travelling across continents. Job paths once overlooked are now in high demand. The Commission’s reports reveal a high-octane mix of pressure and possibility:• Over 72% of professional chefs in Saudi Arabia are under 35, signalling a dynamic generational shift in the industry;• Food waste remains one of the most urgent climate and economic challenges for the Kingdom;• Saudi cuisine is fuelling cultural exchange programmes and attracting international investment; and• AI and digital tools are reshaping how food is produced, marketed, and experienced.The series provides sector definitions, market baselines, and forward scans across restaurants and tourism, professional pathways in the kitchen, sustainability and circularity, emerging technologies in food production and service, and the role of gastronomy in cultural exchange. Each report distils primary research and expert consultation into findings that support policy design, curriculum development, investment planning, and newsroom analysis.The reports are available for immediate reference and citation. Media, researchers, and industry partners can access the full texts through the Commission’s official channels.For further information, contact CulinaryArts@MoC.gov.SAFor Media inquiries, contact intl.medi@moc.gov.sa

