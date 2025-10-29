The Circle of Abundance: A Living Reflection in Dublin

The official logo of Create Abundance Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Dublin that supports creativity, awareness and cultural dialogue through education and the arts.

Inspired by Sagesse et Abondance by Dazhun Zhang, the Create Abundance Foundation’s project unfolds in Dublin through creativity and reflective learning.

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Dublin, a cultural project is taking shape under the name The Circle of Abundance. Conceived by the Create Abundance Foundation and guided by the philosophy of Sagesse et Abondance by Dazhun Zhang , it unfolds through a series of encounters between creativity, reflection and learning. The project grows through workshops, conversations and residencies in learning institutions, libraries and independent venues offering moments in which awareness becomes experience.Its circles gather individuals from many paths: artists, educators, writers, researchers, students and community organisers. They meet not to present results but to share attention. A drawing session beside the river, a reading in a classroom, a dialogue that lingers after the words have ended, each encounter becomes a gesture of awareness, a quiet space where creativity moves between disciplines and people.In Dublin, The Circle of Abundance takes root in the places where reflection and everyday life already meet. It follows no program, only a rhythm of learning and imagination. Within this rhythm, learning and creativity are treated as parts of the same act, an unfolding of perception that joins thought to experience. Workshops appear in classrooms or by the riverside, in libraries or public gardens, where participants explore drawing, language, sound and memory as forms of awareness. Small exhibitions and publications emerge as traces of these encounters, carrying their reflections beyond the moment of creation.For the Create Abundance Foundation, The Circle of Abundance represents creation as dialogue rather than display. Awareness finds its form in participation, and creation itself becomes a way of listening. To create with awareness is, in this sense, to enter the experience of abundance, a state that expands through connection rather than accumulation.The Foundation’s work resonates with a wider movement of reflection around Sagesse et Abondance in Europe, where readers and thinkers continue to explore the book’s ideas on awareness and wisdom. In France, a fellowship inspired by the text brings together individuals from different disciplines who see reflection as a shared practice. Within this broader dialogue, The Circle of Abundance forms the Irish continuation of the same inquiry, exploring how consciousness grows when it is expressed through creativity and relation.Over the coming three to five years, The Circle of Abundance will continue to evolve through collaborations with schools, cultural institutions and community groups in Dublin. Each partnership seeks to create settings where reflection, creation and learning meet in practice. Its purpose is not to define a model of creation but to nurture conditions in which thought and awareness can take visible form.The Create Abundance Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Dublin, Ireland. Founded on the principles of creativity, empathy and awareness, the Foundation supports cultural, educational and artistic initiatives that encourage reflection and shared growth. Through its projects, it seeks to create conditions where learning, art and awareness coexist in practice, cultivating environments where creativity becomes a language of understanding. Inspired by Dazhun Zhang’s Sagesse et Abondance, the Foundation interprets abundance as a shared process of learning and creation, a movement of consciousness that continues wherever people gather to reflect and create together.Note aux lecteurs francophonesPublié à Dublin, The Circle of Abundance s’inscrit dans la continuité vivante de la philosophie de Sagesse et Abondance de Dazhun Zhang. Ce projet relie la création et la conscience à travers l’éducation et la pratique artistique, dans un esprit proche du cercle de réflexion développé en France autour du même ouvrage.Entre Dublin et Paris, deux espaces de pensée se répondent. L’un explore la philosophie dans le silence et la lecture, l’autre la fait vivre dans la création et le dialogue. Ensemble, ces cercles forment un mouvement discret mais continu, où l’attention devient une forme d’art et la créativité un acte de conscience.Ces initiatives partagent une même recherche : comprendre l’abondance non comme une accumulation, mais comme une croissance partagée de l’attention et de la créativité. Elles prolongent dans le réel la sagesse de Sagesse et Abondance, en invitant chacun à reconnaître que penser, créer et apprendre sont des gestes d’un même cercle vivant.

