On Surfaces and Silence: Grace Shi at Prix de la Photographie Paris 2025

Red Statement, 2025. Photograph by Grace Shi. Bronze in Press and Political Category, Prix de la Photographie Paris (PX3) 2025. From the photographic series Fragments of a Frozen Memory, The Silence Ahead reflects on the meeting of light, stillness, and time within frozen landscapes. Photograph by Grace Shi, 2018. From the photographic series Fragments of a Frozen Memory, The Watchers of the White Realm portrays a group of penguins standing still upon an ice ridge beneath distant Antarctic peaks. Photograph by Grace Shi, 2018.

Visual storyteller Grace Shi presents photographic work exploring language, memory, and quiet endurance at the Prix de la Photographie Paris 2025.

Through photography I listen to the world as it falls silent, trying to understand what remains when everything else disappears.” — Grace Shi

PARIS, FRANCE, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s Prix de la Photographie Paris, visual storyteller Grace Shi presents work that considers how images continue to resonate once sound has faded and how form can hold memory and resistance.In Red Statement, protest is shown as trace. There are no figures, no gestures, and no visible movement, only the imprint of words on a sealed surface. The work received Bronze in the Press and Political category in 2025.Grace Shi writes:“A wall becomes a speaker. The message MY BODY MY CHOICE is sprayed in urgent red across a sealed surface. There are no people, no slogans, no movement. Yet the words remain. The photograph captures a moment after the voice has left but the echo continues. The closed shutter and the rigid geometry of the scene suggest restriction, denial, and control. Still, the message exists, unapologetic and unedited. This image invites the viewer to consider not only what is written, but what has been erased. It is a portrait of resistance that requires no permission to exist.”The relation between architecture and language is foregrounded. The image avoids narration and maintains a focused stillness. Rather than illustrating protest, it considers the persistence of expression.Fragments of a Frozen Memory, selected for the PX3 State of the World 2025 exhibition in the Arctic and Antarctic category, adopts a different register. Created in Antarctica, the series considers distance, fragility, and time held in suspension.Grace Shi describes it:“In Antarctica, silence is a presence. It moves through collapsing ice, suspended time, and vast spaces untouched by human rhythm. This series gathers moments that feel distant yet deeply familiar, shaped by fragility, solitude, and the slow erosion of certainty. Each photograph is a quiet record of stillness, a gesture of witnessing rather than claiming. These images offer no answers. They invite us to pause, to look longer, and to sense what remains when the world is stripped of noise.”Silence is treated as a central subject. Considered alongside Red Statement, the projects are linked by an interest in duration and in how presence is registered over time.The ExhibitionThe PX3 State of the World 2025 exhibition opens on 9 November 2025 from 18:00 to 21:00 at 24b Gallery, 24 bis Rue Saint Roch, Paris. Public viewing continues from 11 to 14 November between 14:00 and 18:00. Organised by the Prix de la Photographie Paris, the exhibition presents work by photographers from different countries. Details appear at px3.fr.ContextBased in Paris, PX3 presents work by photographers across varied approaches. The annual awards and the State of the World exhibition run alongside each other and bring together projects that address current subjects. Within this framework, Grace Shi examines the limits of articulation, the space between what can be spoken and what is held in silence.About Grace ShiGrace Shi is a Europe-based visual storyteller working between fine art documentary and communication strategy. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of St Andrews in the United Kingdom and an MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation from EDHEC Business School in France. In her professional practice, Grace Shi works in investment management and PR communications across business, lifestyle, and the nonprofit sector.Recurring themes include memory, solitude, and the relation between presence and space. Grace Shi values what is built rather than performed, understanding creation as a process of construction that endures beyond appearances. Recognition includes the International Photography Awards, PX3 Prix de la Photographie Paris, and selection by the Leica Fotografie International Gallery for her work The Silence Ahead.Artist Statement“Photography began for me as a way of holding on to what was disappearing,” Grace Shi reflects. “Over time it became less about documentation and more about understanding what remains when everything else changes. Each image is a quiet construction, a way of listening to the world.”Media InformationExhibition details and PX3 official listings: px3.frInstagram @graceshi.intlMedia enquiries: contact.graceshi@gmail.comRésumé en françaisPhotographe et conteuse visuelle basée en Europe, Grace Shi présente au Prix de la Photographie Paris 2025 un travail qui s’attache à la persistance des images et à la manière dont la forme peut porter mémoire et résistance. Red Statement montre la trace d’un énoncé sur une surface close et s’intéresse à la continuité de l’expression. Fragments of a Frozen Memory, créé en Antarctique et sélectionné pour l’exposition State of the World 2025 dans la catégorie Arctique et Antarctique, traite le silence comme sujet central et privilégie la durée du regard. L’exposition se tient à la 24b Gallery à Paris du 9 au 14 novembre 2025.

