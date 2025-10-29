Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki by Miki Orihara Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki

Miki Orihara's Exceptional Interior Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award Silver Prize

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected interior design competitions , has announced Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki by Miki Orihara as a Silver Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of Orihara's work, which stands out as a shining example of excellence in the interior design industry.Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki's award-winning design demonstrates a keen understanding of current trends and needs within the interior design landscape. By incorporating traditional Japanese aesthetics, locally sourced materials, and innovative lighting techniques, Orihara has created a space that not only aligns with industry standards but also pushes the boundaries of what is possible. This design serves as an inspiration for professionals and enthusiasts alike, showcasing the practical benefits of thoughtful, culturally relevant interior design.What sets Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki apart is its harmonious blend of tradition and modernity. The design emphasizes a connection with its surroundings, drawing inspiration from the historic Miyagawa-suji street and the atmosphere captured in Junichiro Tanizaki's book "In Praise of Shadows." Orihara's careful selection of materials, such as locally produced washi paper and the incorporation of the koyori technique, adds depth and warmth to the space. The thoughtful lighting plan, which transitions from dim to bright, creates a sense of journey and discovery for guests.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Miki Orihara's commitment to excellence and innovation. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and explorations within the brand, fostering a continued dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. For Orihara and her team, this award is a motivation to continue striving for designs that not only captivate but also contribute positively to the guest experience and the preservation of cultural heritage.Project MembersRinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki was designed by a talented team led by Miki Orihara. The project members include interior designer Mao Namikawa, graphic designers Kei Sakai, and washi paper-making artist Wataru Hatano, who collaborated to bring Orihara's vision to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Miki OriharaMiki Orihara is a Japanese interior designer who creates spaces that move people's hearts. Her designs go beyond aesthetics, incorporating thoughtful considerations for the environment, business development, operations, and visual production. Orihara values the perspective of women in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries, striving to design meaningful experiences for guests.About Rinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose AkiRinn Kyoto Miyagawasuji Hitotose Aki is a machiya inn managed by a company dedicated to preserving Kyoto's unique architectural heritage. By renovating traditional machiya buildings, the company contributes to the preservation of history and the passing on of culture. In addition to inn management, the company offers planning, design, construction, sales, consulting, and real estate services.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving works are honored. The Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional quality, creativity, and impact in the field of interior design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating pioneering designs, the award inspires and advances the interior design industry. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interior-awards.com

