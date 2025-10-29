Life Cube by Hongwang Zhu Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Life Cube

Hongwang Zhu's Life Cube Sofa Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected award in the field of furniture design, has announced Hongwang Zhu 's Life Cube as a Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind the Life Cube sofa, which showcases Hongwang Zhu's expertise and creativity in the furniture industry.The Life Cube sofa's innovative flat-pack design addresses key challenges in the furniture market, such as ease of assembly, storage efficiency, and transportation costs. By integrating product and packaging functionality, the Life Cube sofa offers a solution that aligns with the needs of both consumers and the industry, making it a highly relevant and impactful design.What sets the Life Cube sofa apart is its unique ability to transform parts of its structure into its own packaging. The detachable backrests and seat cushions can be fully stored within the recyclable plastic base, reducing the packaged volume to just one-third of the finished product. This space-saving feature, combined with the sofa's easy assembly and disassembly, offers significant benefits in terms of storage, transportation, and overall cost-efficiency.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hongwang Zhu's commitment to pushing the boundaries of furniture design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and drive further innovation within the brand, as Hongwang Zhu continues to develop products that prioritize functionality, sustainability, and user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Life Cube sofa at:About Jason Furniture (Hangzhou) Co.,Ltd.KUKA HOME, a globally renowned home furnishing brand, is committed to providing healthy, comfortable, and environmentally friendly home furnishing solutions for families worldwide. Founded in 1982, KUKA HOME has remained focused on the research, development, production, and sales of living room, dining room, bedroom, and custom home furnishing products. The company strives to deliver efficient services and solutions to help families achieve a happy and beautiful home life. In October 2016, KUKA HOME was successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange A-shares with the stock code 603816.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a notable achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and ability to develop furniture that positively impacts everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding furniture designs from a diverse range of participants, including designers, agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. By participating, entrants gain exposure and recognition for their exceptional design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the furniture industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and promotes the principles of good design, fostering a cycle of innovation and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

