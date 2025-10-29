Gaofuli by Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Gaofuli

Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development's Gaofuli Project Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Gaofuli by Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development as a Silver Award winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Gaofuli project, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the competitive architecture industry.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds significant relevance for both the winning entity and the broader architecture community. By receiving this recognition, Gaofuli showcases its alignment with current industry trends and best practices, demonstrating its potential to positively impact users, stakeholders, and the field as a whole. This award serves as a testament to the project's innovative approach and its capacity to inspire future advancements in architecture and design.Gaofuli stands out as a remarkable urban renewal project that seamlessly harmonizes historical preservation with contemporary design. Strategically nestled near cultural heritage areas and Yanzhong Greenland in Shanghai, this mixed-use development features a 150-meter supertall structure that skillfully integrates Shikumen-style elements, such as rounded corners, chamfered edges, and arched motifs. By incorporating these classic Shanghai architectural features, Gaofuli pays homage to the city's rich heritage while embracing the principles of sustainable urbanism.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award bestowed upon Gaofuli by Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development serves as a powerful catalyst for future innovation and excellence within the brand. This recognition not only validates the project's outstanding design but also motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in architecture. By setting a high standard with Gaofuli, Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development demonstrates its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, socially responsible, and aesthetically striking projects that enhance the built environment.Gaofuli was designed by the talented team at Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., a company established in December 2001 with a registered capital of RMB 1.04 billion. The company specializes in urban renewal and high-end residential development, with Gaofuli being their flagship project located in the Huangpu District's Hengfu Fenggu Conservation Area.Interested parties may learn more at:About Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.Shanghai Gaofu Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., established in December 2001 with a registered capital of RMB 1.04 billion, specializes in urban renewal and high-end residential development. Its flagship project "Gaofuli" is located in the Huangpu District's Hengfu Fenggu Conservation Area, covering 37,000㎡and featuring a 150-meter supertall residential building, historic Shikumen-style villas, and supporting public facilities. The company's business scope includes real estate development, construction materials, and steel sales, holding a provisional qualification certificate for real estate development. Through partnerships with Vanke, it has transitioned into a composite developer integrating historical preservation with modern living needs, with "Gaofuli" becoming a benchmark case for urban renewal in Shanghai's central district.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Architecture, Building and Structure Design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their creative vision and technical expertise. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a positive impact on everyday life and push the boundaries of what is possible in architecture and design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior architecture and structure design worldwide. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from a diverse range of participants, including renowned architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands. The competition is judged by a panel of esteemed design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global exposure, demonstrate their design prowess, and contribute to advancing the field of architecture and design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting exceptional design that positively impacts society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

