D’Art Accelerates Retail Expansion for Leading Brands

Through scalable design, technology, and execution, D’Art is focused at continuing to redefine retail rollouts and elevate in-store brand experiences.

D’Art understands that scale means nothing without purpose. Our 60,000 touchpoints prove that creativity, precision, & consistency can thrive together at any scale, and we’re only getting started.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art

DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Art, a leading retail marketing and branding agency, continues to deliver cutting-edge store environments and experiences through its ambitious retail expansion strategy for some of India’s most prestigious brands. The agency is focused on executing multiple high-profile store rollouts across dense cities, further reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in innovation and immersive retail environments."We are proud to continue delivering world-class retail spaces that not only reflect our clients’ brand vision but also enhance the shopping experience for their customers," said Rashid Saifi, the Brand and Experience Strategist at D’Art. "Our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to excellence, innovation, and operational efficiency in every project we undertake."D’Art’s work portfolio consists of brands from numerous industries, including luxury retail, lifestyle and apparel, consumer electronics and home appliances, fast moving consumer goods, paint and coating, etc. While catering to these industries, the firm successfully completed numerous projects that blend aesthetics, functionality, and technology driven solutions. By utilizing an immensely strong network of skilled professionals and effective converters, the agency makes sure that every retail rollout and expansion project meets timelines without compromising quality and user satisfaction.Ambitious Rollouts Across India: Scale with Consistency!Till December 2024, D’Art Private Limited delivered more than 60,000 retail touchpoints for over 150 brands. This number clearly highlights the agency's deliberate emphasis on scale without sacrificing quality. The agency’s retail rollouts include a mix of modern trade counters, exclusive brand stores, shop-in-shops, and experiential zones deployed across metro centres, Tier-II and Tier-III markets.Each rollout, irrespective of the brand industry, follows a standardised governance model that includes concept validation, design development, manufacturing and procurement, execution, and final handover. This specific work model was designed to minimize execution lead times while protecting brand commitment and loyalty.By implementing this approach, D’Art enabled numerous retail brands to expand seamlessly and rapidly into multiple geographies with a single, centralized design intent and distributed execution capability.Collaborations With Prestigious Clients: Delivering Brand Intent At Scale!D’Art has partnered with various prestigious leaders from different industries and successfully translated their brand strategy into physical retail outcomes. The design agency has worked with a diverse set of organizations and has delivered formats tailored to specific category needs and shoppers’ preferences, expectations, and buying behaviours.Apart from strategic design and flawless execution, every individual collaboration has always prioritised measurable business outcomes. Rather than following a one size fits all approach, D’Art builds adaptable designs and systems that allow retail brands to establish and maintain a unique as well as consistent identity while tailoring local merchandising and elements that shape customer experience.Design Innovation At The Core: Human-Centric And Business-DrivenDesign is indeed positioned at the center of the services offered by D’Art. The in-house design team develops and presents each client with solutions that are grounded in consumer insights, brand positioning, and operational feasibility. The firm’s design process moves beyond aesthetics. Instead, the team addresses various other factors that significantly affect the overall performance of the store. A few main ones include circulation, visual merchandising logic, sightlines, product interaction, and staff workflows.A few innovative examples include modular display systems that facilitate rapid rollouts, interactive touchpoints that encourage dwell time, and zoning strategies that prioritize high margin product visibility. The company emphasises design decisions that are measurable and repeatable, so creative solutions directly support retail metrics.Leveraging Technology For Scalable ExecutionIn order to manage rollouts dispersed at different locations within the geographical boundaries of India, D’Art utilizes a layer of technology that supports digital design validation, product coordination, and quality control. The firm utilizes a dedicated CRM that allows everyone, the employees, vendors, and clients access real time project dashboards, provide visibility on timelines and material usage, and ensures consistent delivery across sites.Sustainability and Responsible Design PracticesSustainability is integrated into D’Art’s design and delivery methods. The agency, whenever possible, sources environmentally friendly materials during retail expansions, utilizes energy efficient lighting systems, and adopts modular construction techniques that support reuse and ultimately reduce wastage. D’Art makes these choices in order to lower the environmental footprint of store rollouts and further create durable retail formats that can be refreshed efficiently and effectively.Beyond materials, D’Art’s sustainability approach includes guidance on lifecycle planning and advice on maintenance and refurbishment strategies—helping clients strike a balance between aesthetic refresh and resource efficiency over the long term.Operational Excellence Through A Nationwide NetworkOne of the most unique features that makes D’Art’s operating model different from other branding and marketing agencies is its on-ground execution ecosystem. The firm’s army of 10,000+ converter resources at different locations across India enables rapid mobilisation and local adaptability. This hybrid model further supports fast TATs (turnarounds) and cost effectiveness, along with adequately maintaining a consistent standard of workmanship and brand delivery.Recognition For Design Excellence: Consecutive A’ Design Awards!Over its decade-long retail journey, D’Art’s creative and execution capabilities have attracted international recognition. The company has been honoured at the A’ Design Award, one of the world’s leading annual design competitions held in Como, Italy, winning awards in consecutive years—an outcome that signals both creative excellence and executional rigor.In 2020, D’Art received the Silver A’ Design Award for its project with Studds, the world’s largest helmet brand. For Studds, D’Art designed India’s first “phygital” helmet store in Dehradun—an environment that blended physical retail elements with digital engagement. The concept honoured Studds’ heritage while delivering a modern, scalable retail format.In 2021, D’Art won the Iron A’ Design Award for its work with the House of Red Chief. The firm created a global retail identity that united multiple product ranges—sports, casual, formal and women’s fashion—under one roof.Consecutive recognition at A’ Design affirmed D’Art’s ability to compete on a global design stage and demonstrated that its concepts are matched by high standards of execution.Strategic Outlook: Designing The Future Of RetailLooking forward, D’Art plans to consolidate its strengths in scalable retail design while intensifying investments in digital visualisation, process automation, and sustainable materials. The firm is intended to deepen its offerings for omnichannel retailers, integrating physical store design with digital commerce touchpoints and data-enabled merchandising.D’Art’s near term objectives include accelerating rollout capability for emerging categories, building more scalable modular systems for faster deployment, and expanding partnerships that support circularity in retail fit-outs . The company’s strategic focus remains on helping brands translate strategy into measurable retail outcomes at scale."Completing over 60,000 retail touchpoints is a milestone that demonstrates what disciplined design thinking, rigorous processes and distributed execution can achieve," said Rahul Kumar Ralli, the business strategist at D'Art. "Our consecutive recognition at the A’ Design Awards underscores that our work meets international standards of creativity and delivery. We remain focused on evolving practices that help our clients grow responsibly and consistently across geographies."

STUDDS’ 1st Ever Phygital Store, Design and Execution By D’Art, Retail Marketing & Branding Agency

