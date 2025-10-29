Preparing Fathers for Parenthood: A Prenatal Program Supporting Dads, Moms, and Babies

Parenthood is one of life’s biggest transitions, yet prenatal care often focuses almost entirely on mothers. A groundbreaking program in Chicago is working to change that narrative by preparing fathers for parenthood alongside mothers — strengthening families and improving health outcomes for babies.

In a recent AHA Advancing Health podcast episode, Wrenetha Julion, Ph.D., R.N., from Rush University Medical Center, and Paul Florsheim, Ph.D., from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, discussed how their Preparing for Parenthood program is reshaping prenatal care by supporting fathers as active participants in family health.

Why Father-Inclusive Prenatal Care Matters

Traditionally, expectant fathers have been overlooked in prenatal programs, but Florsheim believes their inclusion is essential:

“Very few young men know a whole lot about how to prepare for parenting, how to parent an infant in particular. Many of them are both excited and intimidated by the idea of having an infant,” said Florsheim.

Julion emphasized that fathers want to be involved but often lack guidance.

“Fathers have questions. Fathers want to be helpful… they have a really important role in helping keep mothers safe during labor and delivery, and to really be a buffer for her for all that’s going on around her.”

Inside the Preparing for Parenthood Program

The Preparing for Parenthood program was designed to support both parents while integrating services into prenatal care. By embedding the program in clinical settings, fathers can be reached at a critical moment in their parenting journey.

“It’s kind of hard to find fathers if you don’t go through the services that are being provided to mothers,” Florsheim said. “Through prenatal care, we’re able to reach a broader part of the young male population.”

The program focuses on three pillars:

Co-Parenting and communication skills. Helping couples improve how they work together as parents. Parenting skills. Teaching fathers hands-on infant care techniques, from soothing a baby to safe sleep practices. Care coordination services. Connecting families to resources for housing, employment, education and legal support.

Personalized Support for Every Couple

Unlike group classes, the program works with couples one-on-one to address unique needs.

“We start with what we call the parent prep check … to get a sense of where they are as a couple, their hopes and dreams, and how they want to experience parenthood,” Julion said.

This personalized model ensures couples feel supported whether they plan to remain romantically involved or not.

“We’re very deliberate in saying … we are about the co-parenting relationship, and we don’t want to assume that this is a relationship that both of you necessarily want to be in,” Florsheim added. “We don’t push [couples] one way or the other, but we do want you to be able to work together as a co-parenting team, regardless of what happens to that relationship.”

Real Impact on Families

Five years after implementation, the program has delivered measurable and meaningful results.

Julion shared the story of one father who reflected on his growth:

“He spoke about how much he was learning from his daughter and how much he enjoyed that relationship … the joy in listening to this father’s interview, hearing how he felt about himself, how he felt about his daughter, and how they were growing and learning together.”

Florsheim noted that beyond the stories, the data confirms success:

“We focus on things like the quality of the co-parenting relationship … preventing intimate partner violence, being supportive of each other, and improving how parents actually engage with their children.”

Key Takeaways from Implementing Preparing for Parenthood