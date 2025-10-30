Satellite Quantum-Internet Market to Reach USD $4.24 Billion by 2029 at 32.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Satellite Quantum-Internet Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Satellite Quantum-Internet Market?

The market size for satellite quantum-internet has seen a rapid expansion in the recent past. The market growth is forecasted to escalate from $1.03 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. This surge in the historic period is due to factors such as the heightened need for secure communication, government investment in quantum research, the rise of cyber threats, an economic recovery that is amplifying IT budgets, and the increasing adoption in the defense and government sectors.

It is predicted that the market size of the satellite quantum-internet will experience a surge in the coming years, set to reach $4.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.7%. The projected growth within this period can be credited to the expanding quantum-secure communication in banking and financial services, increasing adoption in telehealth, escalating investments in quantum-ready network infrastructures, a collaborative approach between the public and private sectors together with regulatory support, and a rise in venture capital and sovereign fund investments. Key trends expected within this period include the widespread deployment of low-earth orbit satellite constellations, 5g and IoT networks integration, miniaturization and mass-manufacturing of small satellites, advanced digital payloads and self-operating satellite functions, and advancements in quantum key distribution (QKD) via satellite.

Download a free sample of the satellite quantum-internet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28805&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Satellite Quantum-Internet Global Market Growth?

The rise in cyber threats is anticipated to boost the expansion of the satellite quantum-internet market. Cyber threats, which are harmful actions aimed at damaging, disrupting, or illicitly accessing computer systems, networks, or digital information, are on the rise due to the digital transformation. With businesses adopting more digital tools, cloud services, and connected systems, their susceptibility to potential vulnerabilities and attacks increases. Quantum-secured satellite communication networks are becoming more in demand due to escalating cyber threats, as they offer impenetrable quantum encryption protocols that safeguard sensitive data transfer against even the most advanced cyber attacks. In November 2023, for example, the Australian Signals Directorate, an Australian government agency, reported a notable rise in cyber threats in Australia during 2022–23, with roughly 94,000 cybercrime reports filed, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous year, while the financial impact of cybercrime on businesses grew by 14% compared to the previous financial year. Hence, the burgeoning cyber threats are propelling the growth of the satellite quantum-internet market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Satellite Quantum-Internet Market?

Major players in the Satellite Quantum-Internet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Toshiba Europe Limited

• Thales S.A.

• SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

• SES S.A.

• SITAEL S.p.A.

• QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd.

• Cailabs S.A.S.

• QuSecure Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Satellite Quantum-Internet Market?

Leading firms in the satellite quantum-internet market are focusing their efforts on the creation of novel solutions, such as high-precision free-space optical links, to facilitate safe, long-range quantum communication. These laser-based communication channels between satellites and ground-based stations transmit data using light with impressive accuracy, facilitating swift, secured, and long-range quantum data transfer without depending on fiber-optic cables. For example, TNO, a Dutch organization, initiated the Qu-STAR project in September 2024 to investigate satellites' significance in creating a worldwide quantum internet. In collaboration with Airbus Central Research and Technology, the project's goal is to design and establish quantum communication links in space, taking advantage of TNO's expertise in laser satellite communications, photonics, and quantum technologies. The project's primary focus is to develop high-precision free-space optical links between satellites and ground stations, to test the transmission of quantum data over extended distances, and to determine a global quantum network's architecture. Qu-STAR is also working toward bolstering international collaboration by contributing to initiatives like the Quantum Internet Alliance, and its outcomes will be openly available for the scientific community.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Satellite Quantum-Internet Market Report?

The satellite quantum-internet market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Ground-To-Satellite, Satellite-To-Satellite, Satellite-To-Ground

3) By Application: Secure Communication, Quantum Key Distribution, Data Transmission, Networking, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government And Defense, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Research And Academia, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Quantum Transmitters, Quantum Receivers, Optical Fiber Components, Satellite Payload Modules

2) By Software: Quantum Key Distribution Software, Network Management Software, Encryption And Security Software, Simulation And Modeling Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

View the full satellite quantum-internet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-quantum-internet-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Satellite Quantum-Internet Industry?

In the Satellite Quantum-Internet Global Market Report 2025, North America ranks as the leading region for the year 2024. However, the prognosis indicates that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. This report encompasses an analysis of different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Satellite Quantum-Internet Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Satellite Internet Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-internet-global-market-report

Optical Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optical-satellite-communication-global-market-report

Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-communication-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.