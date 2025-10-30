Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.38 Billion by 2029 | TBRC

The Business Research Company's Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizers has seen a substantial increase. The market value is anticipated to rise from $2.53 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This surge in the historical period is attributed to the enhanced public understanding of airborne diseases, an increased requirement for indoor air quality solutions, the growing adoption in the healthcare sector, escalating urbanization and integration into smart homes, and a significant increase in respiratory ailments.

In the coming years, the smart UV-C air sanitizer market is anticipated to experience noteworthy expansion. It is predicted to swell to a value of $5.38 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as stricter government regulations concerning air quality, increasing infrastructure investments centered around smart building technology, a rising consumer desire for intelligent, interconnected gadgets, wider acceptance in developing economies, and an enhanced emphasis on complex air purification systems. Significant trends projected for the forecast period include improvements in UV-C lamp efficiency and safety, their integration with smart home systems, technological advancements enabling remote monitoring and automation, progress in hybrid filtration and real-time air quality detection, and advancement in AI-powered air purifier management systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market?

The surge in airborne disease cases catalyzes the smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizer market's expansion. Illnesses instigated by air-transmitted pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or protozoa are known as airborne diseases. Their growing occurrence is linked to escalating urbanization, heightened pollution, and reoccurring viral outbreaks, which increase exposure probabilities and stimulate the need for efficient air purification solutions. Indoor environments can be safeguarded from detrimental pathogens by employing smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizers, enabling pure air, minimizing infection threats, and promoting robust public health without being solely dependent on chemical germicides. To exemplify, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), a government agency based in Australia, revealed in July 2024 that the confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths worldwide exceeded 775 million and 7 million respectively for the year 2024. In contrast, the estimated total burden rested at 48,400 DALYs (1.8 DALYs per 1,000 population) in 2023. Consequently, the rising prevalence of airborne diseases stimulates the smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizer market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market?

Major players in the Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Signify NV

• HoMedics Inc.

• Ushio America Inc.

• Oransi LLC

• AirClean Systems Inc.

• UltraViolet Devices Inc.

• Hitech Ultraviolet Private Limited

• Sanuvox Technologies Inc.

• Joneca Company LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the smart UV-C air sanitizer market are honing their focus on the creation of more sophisticated technologies. Specifically, they are aiming to improve the efficiency of air disinfection, increase pathogen removal and boost the management of indoor air quality by developing technologies such as UV-PCO. By using a photocatalyst, typically titanium dioxide, alongside ultraviolet (UV) light, this technology initiates chemical reactions that neutralise and disintegrate airborne contaminants. Case in point, in July 2024, South Korean company SOTO PLUS released the new SOTO-Y6. This product uses UV-PCO technology that pairs a photocatalyst and UV-C light to disintegrate airborne pollutants and destroy pathogens. This combination enables both sterilization and purification, enhancing the quality of indoor air. Moreover, the SOTO-Y6 also flaunts intelligent features like touchless hand gesture operation and smart monitoring systems, cementing its status as a top-of-the-line UV-C air sanitizer.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market Growth

The smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizer market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Portable Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers, Fixed Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers, Hybrid Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers

2) By Technology: Standalone Ultraviolet (UV)-C, Integrated Ultraviolet (UV)-C With High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Ultraviolet (UV)-C With Ionization, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Households, Hospitals And Clinics, Office, Hospitality, Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers: Handheld UV-C Air Sanitizers, Wearable Or Personal UV-C Air Sanitizers, Desk Or Room UV-C Air Sanitizers, Travel Or Car UV-C Air Sanitizers

2) By Fixed Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers: Wall-Mounted UV-C Air Sanitizers, Ceiling-Mounted UV-C Air Sanitizers, HVAC Integrated UV-C Air Sanitizers, Standalone Fixed Units

3) By Hybrid Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizers: UV-C + HEPA Filter Systems, UV-C + Ionization Systems, UV-C + Activated Carbon Systems, Multi-Stage Hybrid Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Ultraviolet (UV)-C Air Sanitizer Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizers. The region anticipated to grow the fastest in this market is the Asia-Pacific. This report on the global market for smart ultraviolet (UV)-C air sanitizers covers a variety of regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

