Salon Gift Card Software Market to Reach $0.88 Billion by 2029 with 15.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Salon Gift Card Software Market Size And Growth?

In the past few years, the salon gift card software market has seen swift expansion. It is anticipated to escalate from a value of $0.43 billion in 2024 to a figure of $0.50 billion in 2025. The projection represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This notable evolution during the historical period can be tied to factors such as the rising use of digital payment methods, increasing demand for customized customer experiences, growing trend of loyalty and reward schemes, expansion in the number of salon and spa establishments, and the heightened inclination towards online and mobile gift card transactions.

In the coming years, the salon gift card software market is anticipated to witness prompt growth, with an expected market size of $0.88 billion in 2029 and a CAGR of 15.3%. The projected growth during the forecast period is mainly due to the escalating integration of such software with point of sale systems, the burgeoning demand for proficient management of appointments and memberships, the rising requirement for automated marketing and promotional tools, an increased emphasis on secure transaction practices, and the growing implementation of cloud-based solutions for managing salons. Noteworthy trends predicted to make an impact during this forecast period include advancements in cloud-based solutions, the birth of mobile-first applications, the innovation of analytics empowered by artificial intelligence, advancements in integrating digital payments, and the evolution of loyalty programs centered on customers.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Salon Gift Card Software Market?

The surge in acceptance of digital transactions and advancements in fintech is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the salon gift card software market in the future. This refers to the application of tech-enabled financial solutions such as digital wallets, mobile payments, and APIs to facilitate swift, safe, and easily accessible monetary transactions. The escalating use of digital transactions and fintech innovation is due to the rise in smartphone and internet usage, which provides a vast consumer base with immediate, convenient access to financial services. Salon gift card software is instrumental in promoting digital transaction usage and fostering fintech innovation by facilitating smooth, cash-less, and customer-focused transactions. For instance, the International Trade Administration, a bureau within the Department of Commerce in the US, stated in November 2023 that the overall value of contactless payments in the UK reached $389.64 billion (£288.6 billion) in 2023, marking a substantial rise from 2022. Hence, the continued acceptance of digital transactions and innovations in fintech are likely to spur the growth of the salon gift card software market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Salon Gift Card Software Market?

Major players in the Salon Gift Card Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Square Inc.

• Heartland Payment Systems LLC

• Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

• Mindbody Inc.

• PAR Technology Corporation

• Vagaro Inc.

• Yoco Technologies Pty Ltd.

• Fresha

• Phorest Inc.

• DaySmart Software Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Salon Gift Card Software Market In The Globe?

Leading players in the salon gift card software market are ramping up their technology investments to fortify customer relations, improve client loyalty, increase sales, and optimize salon processes. These innovative enhancements aim at fostering stronger client relationships while utilizing data and analytics to monitor performance, augment engagement, and yield quantifiable outcomes. For example, PAR Technology Corporation, a US-based firm offering retail and hospitality technology solutions, launched a new gift card solution in January 2025. This solution targets business verticals like salons and spas, aiming to foster customer devotion and recurring revenue. The services provide a contemporary, flexible, and safe method to operate salon gift card initiatives. Essential elements of this system involve cloud-based administration, assistance for digital and tangible gift cards, real-time tracking of usage and analytics, along with effortless integration with Brink POS from PAR and other third-party salon management systems.

How Is The Salon Gift Card Software Market Segmented?

The salon gift card software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Sales Channel: Direct, Distributors And Resellers

5) By Application: Hair Salons, Beauty Salons, Spa Centers, Nail Salons, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Training And Support, Consulting, Managed Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Salon Gift Card Software Market?

In 2024, North America led the global salon gift card software market. The region predicted to see the most rapid growth in the coming years is Asia-Pacific. The report on salon gift card software market spans across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

