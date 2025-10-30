Smart Street Drain Sensor Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 17.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Smart Street Drain Sensor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Smart Street Drain Sensor Market?

The scale of the intelligent street drain sensor market has experienced accelerated growth in previous years. It is projected to expand from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This growth during the historic period was significantly influenced by the increasing incidences of urban flooding, the surging demand for effective wastewater management, heightened consciousness about environmental conservation, the growing trend of smart city initiatives, and heightened government spending on urban infrastructure.

The market for smart street drain sensors is projected to experience swift expansion in the coming years, with a predicted size of $3.03 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. Factors contributing to this projected expansion during the forecast period include an increase in demand for real-time flood prediction and management methods, a rise in the use of cloud-based surveillance platforms, and a growing emphasis on sustainable urban development. The forthcoming period also sees an increase in the use of predictive maintenance solutions and a surge in data-centric decision-making in city planning. Principal trends for this period encompass the development of sensors with improved energy efficiency, innovation in self-cleaning processes, advancements in multi-parameter monitoring, alignment with smart city platforms, and progress in sensor material technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Smart Street Drain Sensor Market?

The smart street drain sensor market is set to grow in response to rampant urbanization. Urban growth is often driven by the promise of better jobs, higher pay, and a higher standard of living which attracts individuals to cities. Due to the resultant increased population density, city infrastructures like drainage and sanitation systems are put under considerable strain. This has led to the need for technologies capable of managing stormwater effectively, preventing floods, and maintaining urban cleanliness. Our World In Data, a non-profit organization based in the UK, predicted in December 2024 that by 2050, the global population would reach roughly 9.8 billion, with close to 7 billion residing in cities. As a result, the surge in urbanization is fuelling the growth of the smart street drain sensor market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Smart Street Drain Sensor Market?

Major players in the Smart Street Drain Sensor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Downer Group

• Pepperl+Fuchs

• Badger Meter Inc.

• Hydro-Water Management Ltd.

• Sensoneo j.s.a.

• Baumer Group

• Senceive Ltd.

• Previsico Ltd.

• Ayyeka Technologies Ltd.

• Bivocom Technologies Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Smart Street Drain Sensor Market?

Key players in the intelligent street drainage sensor market are shifting their focus towards developing cutting-edge solutions such as IoT-integrated ultrasonic sensors for real-time flood surveillance and effective drainage administration. These IoT-integrated ultrasonic sensors utilize sound waves to gauge the water levels in drains and relay this data across networks, allowing for preemptive upkeep and diminishing the potential for floods. For example, in April 2025, the German public utility company, Stadtwerke Gießen AG, utilized the WILSEN.sonic battery-operated IoT ultrasonic sensor equipped with a LoRaWAN interface to keep an eye on smart drain covers. This technological intervention offers non-stop monitoring, decreases the need for manual check-ups, and enables swift maintenance. It showcases the industry's commitment to utilizing sophisticated technologies to improve the management of eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Street Drain Sensor Market Report?

The smart street drain sensor market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Ultrasonic Sensors, Water Level Sensors, Flow Sensors, Gas Detection Sensors, Other Product Types

2) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3) By Application: Flood Monitoring, Water Quality Monitoring, Blockage Detection, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Municipalities, Industrial, Commercial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ultrasonic Sensors: Proximity Sensors, Distance Measurement Sensors, Presence Detection Sensors, Object Detection Sensors

2) By Water Level Sensors: Contact Water Level Sensors, Non Contact Water Level Sensors, Submersible Water Level Sensors, Float Water Level Sensors

3) By Flow Sensors: Liquid Flow Sensors, Air Flow Sensors, Gas Flow Sensors, Thermal Flow Sensors

4) By Gas Detection Sensors: Methane Gas Sensors, Carbon Dioxide Gas Sensors, Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors, Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Sensors

5) By Other Product Types: Smart Street Drain Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Smart Street Drain Sensor Market?

In the Smart Street Drain Sensor Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led in 2024 as the biggest region. The report also predicts that this region will experience the most rapid growth within the projected period. The report includes various other regions, namely Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

