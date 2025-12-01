Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market to Reach $8.85 Billion by 2029 with 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market Size And Growth?

The sector for DeNOx systems and services within the industrial market has experienced robust growth in the recent past. Its market size is set to rise from $5.91 billion in 2024 to $6.42 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors that have contributed to growth during the historical period include the surge in industrialisation, increased demand for power generation, stricter environmental laws, the growth of manufacturing sectors, and heightened consciousness regarding air pollution.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the industrial DeNOx systems and services market, as it's projected to reach $8.85 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This expected growth over the forecast period is credited to factors such as the growing acceptance of selective catalytic reduction, increased funding for renewable energy projects, heightened emphasis on emission control, development of the automotive and construction sectors, and escalating government incentives promoting clean technologies. Key trends during the forecast period encompass technological progress in SCR and SNCR systems, novel low NOx burners, advancements in IoT-powered emission tracking, research into cutting-edge catalyst materials, and eco-friendly DeNOx solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market?

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market?

Major players in the Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Alstom SA

• Johnson Matthey Plc

• Yara International ASA

• Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

• GE Power

• Bilfinger SE

• Black & Veatch Holding Company

• Emerson Electric Co.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Sector?

Leaders in the industrial DeNOx systems and services market are making strategic investments, including the adoption of superior gas purification systems for glass line production. These initiatives aim to boost emission control efficiency, lower the release of nitrogen oxide, and comply with strict environmental rules across industrial uses. A top-notch gas purification system is a sophisticated solution designed to filter hazardous gases and pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), from industrial exhaust gases to deliver cleaner emissions and meet regulatory standards. For example, in October 2024, GEA Group AG, an engineering company based in Germany, secured a new agreement for Line II. The cutting-edge GEA gas cleaning system includes a DeNOx reactor as well as storage, transport, and reagent dosing parts, realizing a considerable decrease in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to 500 mg/Nm³. This notable environmental progress aids Pilkington's adherence to rigorous emission regulations and sustainability objectives. In addition, the close technical alliance with GEA ensures that the new factory is completely ready for future energy efficiency improvements, such as the possible implementation of a waste heat recovery system.

How Is The Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market Segmented?

The industrial denox systems and services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Installation And Engineering Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Replacement And Retrofit Services, Consulting And Advisory Services

2) By Technology: Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR), Low NOx Burners, Other Technologies

3) By Delivery Method: On-site Installation, Remote Monitoring, Turnkey Solutions

4) By Application: Power Plants, Industrial Boilers, Cement Plants, Chemical Plants, Refineries, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Industrial Facilities, Power Plants, Marine Applications

Subsegment:

1) By Installation And Engineering Services: System Design And Layout Engineering, Equipment Procurement And Integration, Site Preparation And Civil Work, Mechanical And Electrical Installation, Commissioning And Start-up Support, Control System Configuration And Calibration

2) By Maintenance And Repair Services: Routine Inspection and Performance Monitoring, Catalyst Cleaning And Replacement, Burner And Reactor Maintenance, Component Repair And Overhaul, Emission Control Calibration, Emergency And On-site Troubleshooting

3) By Replacement And Retrofit Services: System Upgrade And Modernization, Catalyst And Filter Replacement, Control System Retrofit, NOx Reduction Technology Upgrades, Exhaust Gas Flow Optimization, Energy Efficiency And Performance Enhancement,

4) By Consulting And Advisory Services: Emission Compliance Assessment, Process Optimization Consulting, Feasibility And Cost–Benefit Analysis, Technology Selection And Evaluation, Environmental Impact Assessment, Training And Technical Support

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Industrial DeNOx Systems And Services Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the industrial DeNOx systems and services market. The fastest growth by 2025 is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific region. The Global Market Report of 2025 includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in its analysis of the industrial DeNOx systems and services market.

