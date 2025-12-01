Comprehensive Report on the Hypersonic Defense Systems Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hypersonic Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hypersonic Defense Systems Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been significant growth in the market size of hypersonic defense systems. Expectations are that it will expand from a value of $6.31 billion in 2024 to $7.41 billion in 2025 with a 17.3% compound annual growth rate. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include escalating military modernization programs, mounting geopolitical stressors, increasing financial investments in defense research and development, the extension of missile defense plans, and a growing need for advanced surveillance capabilities.

There is an anticipated rapid expansion in the hypersonic defense systems market in the coming years, with projections reaching $13.87 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The surge during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as increasing defense budgets, a rising trend of adopting space-based defense systems, escalating cross-border conflicts, widening of hypersonic testing programs, and heightened usage of artificial intelligence in defense sector. Key trends during this forecast period involve progress in hypersonic propulsion technology, breakthroughs in reusable launch platforms, strides made in stealth and detection-resistant materials, research and innovation in integrated command and control systems, and technological advancements in precision targeting systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Hypersonic Defense Systems Market?

Which Players Dominate The Hypersonic Defense Systems Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Hypersonic Defense Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Hypersonic Defense Systems Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the hypersonic defense systems market are prioritizing product innovation, for instance, multi-mission missiles, to augment versatility, extend engagement reach, and offer prompt response abilities against the ever-changing airborne and missile threats. The term multi-mission missile is used to describe a multifaceted weapon system engineered to tackle multiple roles, such as air-to-air, surface-to-air, or surface-to-surface interactions, all under a single flexible platform. For example, Lockheed Martin Corporation, an American aerospace, defense, and security firm, launched the Mako hypersonic missile in April 2024 at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space exhibition in Maryland, signaling a remarkable progression in future strike abilities. This air-launched, multi-mission weapon, the first of its nature, is intended to be used from the in-built weapons compartments of stealth aircraft like the F-35 and F-22. It's also compatible with other U.S. military aircraft and naval platforms. After seven years of development, Mako attains speeds greater than Mach 5 and offers superior maneuverability, accuracy, and resilience against advanced air-defense systems, facilitating flexible operations in air, land, and maritime sectors.

Global Hypersonic Defense Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The hypersonic defense systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs), Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCMs), Hypersonic Spaceplanes

2) By Component: Interceptor Missiles, Radar Systems, Command And control systems, Launch Systems, Other Components

3) By Platform: Land-Based, Naval, Airborne, Space-Based

4) By Speed: Mach 5–Mach 10, Above Mach 10

5) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGVs): Boost-Glide Vehicles, Air-Launched Glide Vehicles, Surface-Launched Glide Vehicles, Space-Launched Glide Vehicles, Maneuverable Reentry Vehicles (MARVs)

2) By Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCMs): Air-Launched Hypersonic Cruise Missiles, Sea-Launched Hypersonic Cruise Missiles, Land-Based Hypersonic Cruise Missiles, Dual-Mode Propulsion Missiles, Conventional Warhead Missiles

3) By Hypersonic Spaceplanes: Unmanned Hypersonic Spaceplanes, Manned Hypersonic Spaceplanes, Reusable Orbital Spaceplanes, Sub-Orbital Spaceplanes, Experimental Or Testbed Spaceplanes

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Hypersonic Defense Systems Market?

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the global hypersonic defense systems market. The market report for 2025 projects its status of growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

