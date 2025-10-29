Real consequences for serious repeat young offenders

Release date: 28/10/25

The Government is moving to better protect the community from serious repeat young offenders, with tough new provisions set to be introduced into State Parliament.

The reforms have been developed as part of the Government’s Young Offenders Plan, and aim to give authorities better power to deal with young offenders who repeatedly break the law.

The reforms tighten the provisions targeted at youths who repeatedly commit serious offences, to better identify and manage repeat young offenders, with tougher sentences applying to them. This will mean young people declared as serious young offenders will need to spend at least four fifths of any sentence in detention. These declarations will occur automatically, rather than at the court’s discretion.

The changes would also introduce a presumption against bail for serious repeat young offenders when they are arrested for a new, serious offence.

As part of the Young Offenders Plan, the Government is investing $3 million over 3 years from the Justice Rehabilitation Fund (JRF) for targeted intervention programs to break the cycle for young people most at risk of repeat offending.

The Department of Human Services is leading the development of these individualised and clinically-informed programs.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

While we have one of the lowest young offender rates in the nation, there’s no room for complacency.

Our Young Offenders Plan is providing more ways to rehabilitate young offenders where possible, while ensuring all appropriate measures are available in those cases where community safety is being put at risk.

Identifying those young offenders who repeatedly engage in serious offending is an important step in ensuring any response through the courts is appropriate and recognises the importance of protecting the community.

Tightening up these measures will ensure repeat offenders are subject to tougher sentencing and – in the event they face further serious charges – will face a presumption against bail while their matter progresses through the courts.

These are considered, sensible reforms that will help better protect the community.