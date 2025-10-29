Hatcher+ FundBuilder Expands to Support Luxembourg Fund Structures

Supports full suite of Luxembourg-compliant vehicles, cutting setup times from months to days through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+ , a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced the expansion of its FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder engine to support Luxembourg-based private fund structures. The rollout enables fund managers and administrators to create fully compliant vehicles in days rather than months, streamlining legal, regulatory, and administrative workflows through the FAAST platform.The new capability includes support for the following structures:• Luxembourg SARL Fund• Luxembourg SARL SPV• Luxembourg SCSp AIFM• Luxembourg SCSp Non-AIFM• Luxembourg SICAV AIFM• Luxembourg SICAV Non-AIFMThese structures are digitally enabled for rapid onboarding, document generation, and integrated fund servicing. FAAST FundBuilder connects managers to established service providers and trusted digital tools, automating previously manual steps across the entire fund creation lifecycle.“Luxembourg remains the cornerstone of global fund domiciliation,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “By bringing these structures online through FAAST FundBuilder, we are helping fund managers create and launch compliant vehicles in a fraction of the time, accelerating innovation and cross-border capital formation.”The Luxembourg expansion marks a significant milestone in the global rollout of FundBuilder coverage, which now includes Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Switzerland. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access a plethora of integrated financial, legal, and data partners to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and the Luxembourg structures now available, visit https://fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

FundBuilder by Hatcher FAAST: Faster, Smarter Fund Formation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.