Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 27, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: Homeneeds Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

10/27/2025, Homeneeds Inc. of Bellevue, WA is recalling 140/100gram packets of Devi brand Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini Powder), batch #2502315, because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Exposure to extremely high amounts of lead may result in overt and possibly severe symptoms for which an individual is likely to seek medical attention. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight.

If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

For adults, acute lead poisoning may cause a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

The affected Devi brand Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini Powder) packages were distributed by Homeneeds Inc. of Bellevue, WA and was sold at Apna Bazar in WA from 05/15/2025 to 10/21/2025.

The affected Devi brand Cinnamon Powder (Dalchini Powder) product is packaged in clear plastic bag, net wt. 100gram, UPC 6 09595 11904 5, batch #2502315, product of India.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the FDA collected product samples and detected elevated levels of lead. The firm’s investigation into the problem is ongoing.

Lead poisoning can be diagnosed through clinical testing, and individuals who have consumed affected product should talk to their health care providers about testing. Consumers who have purchased are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 425-301-2364, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm PT.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.