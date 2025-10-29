- Docket Number:
- FDA-2011-D-0605
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Office of New Drugs, Office of Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars
FDA is posting this document to provide advance notice to the public. After the lapse in appropriations ends, a notice of availability for the guidance will be published in the Federal Register, which will detail how to submit comments on this document.
This draft guidance describes considerations regarding a comparative clinical study or studies with efficacy endpoints (a comparative efficacy study or CES) intended to support a demonstration that a proposed therapeutic protein product is biosimilar to a reference product for the purpose of submitting a marketing application under the Public Health Service Act (PHS Act).
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2011-D-0605.