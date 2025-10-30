Photographer Maria Marriott Unveils 'Sculpted,' a Striking New Image from Her Grace Within Shadows Series

Sculpted by photographer Maria Marriott Gatsby II black and white photography by Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Subtle light and dark shadows are used to highlight the equine form in new work from photographer Maria Marriott, a continuation of her award-winning series.

Sculpted is about honoring the silent strength and nobility that lives within the equine form, while at the same time recognizing the sheer power of this amazing animal.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning equine photographer Maria Marriott has released a new image titled "Sculpted", the latest addition to her Grace Within Shadows series. Known for her evocative portrayals of both domestic and wild horses, Marriott continues to push the boundaries of equine art with this bold, minimalist composition.Sculpted features the profile of a horse’s head and neck, rendered in dramatic chiaroscuro. Lit from behind in silver light and emerging from velvety darkness, the horse’s form appears almost carved from stone—an equine sculpture suspended in time. The interplay of light and shadow brings a sense of mystery and reverence, inviting viewers to contemplate the dual nature of the horse: its raw, muscular power and its quiet, contemplative grace.“Sculpted is about honoring the silent strength and nobility that lives within the equine form, while at the same time recognizing the sheer power of this amazing animal. Stripping the image to the most fundamental shapes, bathed in shadow, allows us to appreciate this duality.”The Grace Within Shadows series is a study in contrasts. Using controlled studio lighting, Marriott isolates the horse’s form against a black backdrop, allowing the curves and contours of its body to become the primary subject. Each image in the series explores the tension between grace and vulnerability, light and darkness, power and tenderness. The result is a collection that feels both intimate and monumental.In Sculpted, Marriott’s lens lingers on the horse’s neck and muzzle, meeting in a dance of geometry and emotion. The image is stripped of distractions—no background, no adornments—just the outline of the horse and the light. This minimalism is intentional, designed to draw the viewer into the essence of the animal.Marriott’s work has long been celebrated for its emotional depth and technical precision. With Grace Within Shadows, she ventures into a more abstract realm, using light not just to illuminate, but to sculpt. The chiaroscuro technique, reminiscent of classical painting, adds a timeless quality to the series, positioning her work at the intersection of photography and fine art.Collectors and enthusiasts can view Sculpted and other pieces from the Grace Within Shadows series on Marriott’s official website. Limited edition prints of Sculpted are now available, each signed and numbered by the artist.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning equine photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. Her images are known for their emotional resonance, technical mastery, and ability to capture the soul of the horse. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming documentary from OS Films, " Unbroken Wild ", by filmmaker Amy Maki.

