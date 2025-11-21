Photographer Maria Marriott Launches ‘Preservation Prints’ to Support Wild Horse Freedom

"Friends", two bachelor wild stallions, by photographer, Maria Marriott "Unicorn", an Arizona wild stallion, by photographer Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

Advocating for the freedom and well-being of the American wild horses, a new collection of photographic art supports worthy non-profit organizations.

Art has the power to inspire change and is the most powerful form of advocacy.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild horse photographer Maria Marriott is proud to announce the launch of her new Preservation Prints collection—an inspiring fusion of photographic fine art and advocacy designed to protect America’s wild mustangs.In 2025, Marriott was called one of “the most exceptional and exciting photographers working today” by the Exposure One Awards. She is best known for her American Wild horse photographic series, created over the last decade following and photographing wild mustangs across the Western states. Her photography has been recognized for the technical mastery and emotional depth of the images she captures.For over a decade, Marriott has captured the untamed beauty and spirit of wild horses, using her lens to tell their stories and raise awareness about their plight. With the introduction of Preservation Prints, she invites art lovers and conservationists alike to bring the wild into their homes while directly supporting the cause of the American mustangs.Each open edition print in the series is meticulously produced in Marriott’s studio using museum-grade fine art paper and archival inks. Measuring a 22x33” image size, with an added border for easy framing in a 24x36” frame, every piece is hand-signed by Marriott and carefully inspected to ensure the highest quality.Beyond the artwork itself, Marriott views this new photographic series as a call to action. Twenty percent of every sale is donated to non-profit organizations working tirelessly to ensure the freedom and well-being of America’s wild mustangs.“Art has the power to inspire change and is the most powerful form of advocacy” says Marriott. “With Preservation Prints, I want to give people a way to connect with these incredible animals and, at the same time, contribute to their protection.”Preservation Prints are now available through Maria Marriott’s online gallery . Join the movement and make a difference—one print at a time.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award-winning equine photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. She is represented in the San Francisco Bay Area by KB Fine Art. Her images are known for their emotional resonance, technical mastery, and ability to capture the soul of the horse.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.