Company Announcement Date: October 28, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Salmonella contamination Company Name: Pacific International Marketing Brand Name:

Salinas, CA (October 28, 2025) - Pacific International Marketing (“Pacific”) is recalling 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley because it may be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The Italian Parsley was shipped to wholesalers in AZ, CA, FL, MN, MI, GA, OH and NV between September 22 and September 25, 2025. The bulk Parsley was sold in cases as 30 or 60 bunches with a twist tie, and in 24 ct bunches with a twist tie in bags intended for wholesale distribution. The UPC for the 30 and 60 ct bunched Italian Parsley is 40695 80125, located on the twist tie. The UPC for the 24 ct bags is 40695 80120. The shelf life of Italian Parsley is 18 days from harvest, or October 10, 2025.

The company was recently notified that a sample taken on October 6 tested positive. This product should no longer be available directly to the consumer, only if the product is frozen.

Symptoms typically appear 12-72 hours after consuming contaminated food and usually last 4-7 days. In some cases, symptoms may be more severe and require medical attention, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Pacific is assisting the FDA with its investigation, while concurrently conducting its internal investigation.

Businesses that purchased the recalled product directly from Pacific International Marketing have already been notified. Consumers who have the recalled product in their possession should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about this recall may call the company at the above contact number, 8:00 am PST to 5:00 pm PST, Monday through Friday, or by mail to: P.O. Box 3737, Salinas, CA 93912-3737 or email at customerservice@pim4u.com. Updates will also be posted on PIM4U.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Steve Tripp.