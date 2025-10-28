When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 28, 2025 FDA Publish Date: October 28, 2025 Product Type: Dietary Supplements Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with Escherichia coli O7:K1 and 1303 Company Name: Dwater Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dietary Supplement for bladder support

Company Announcement

Plainview, NY. October 27, 2025— Purity Products is announcing a recall of one lot of its dietary supplement MyBladder because it has the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O7:K1 and 1303. The presence of these E. coli strains may pose a risk for gastrointestinal or other infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals such as neonates, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. The recall is being conducted as a precaution to protect all consumers and uphold product safety.

MyBladder was distributed in the U.S. through direct delivery to consumers, through the Walmart and Amazon websites.

The product comes in a white HDPE bottle with a white cap. The bottle size is 150 CC. The net contents in 60 clear capsules containing brown powder. The affected lot is number 03042517.

Our routine testing has detected two strains of E. coli - O7:K1 (IAI39/ExPEC) and E. coli 1303 – in lot number 03042517 of this product. These strains are not permitted in dietary supplements under current regulatory standards. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary change in suppliers.

What Consumers Should Do

Immediately discontinue use of any product bearing this lot number.

of any product bearing this lot number. Return affected product to place of purchase or discard the product.

to place of purchase or discard the product. Request a full refund f rom place of purchase for any affected product.

rom place of purchase for any affected product. Contact your physician or healthcare provider if you experience unexpected side effects after using this product.

Contact Information

Richard Conant

Purity Products

Phone: 516-316-9486

Email: richard.conant@purityproducts.com

Website: https://www.purityproducts.com/notice