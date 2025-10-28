COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Dietary Supplements
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential contamination with Escherichia coli O7:K1 and 1303
- Company Name:
- Dwater
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Dietary Supplement for bladder support
Company Announcement
Plainview, NY. October 27, 2025— Purity Products is announcing a recall of one lot of its dietary supplement MyBladder because it has the potential to be contaminated with Escherichia coli O7:K1 and 1303. The presence of these E. coli strains may pose a risk for gastrointestinal or other infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals such as neonates, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. The recall is being conducted as a precaution to protect all consumers and uphold product safety.
MyBladder was distributed in the U.S. through direct delivery to consumers, through the Walmart and Amazon websites.
The product comes in a white HDPE bottle with a white cap. The bottle size is 150 CC. The net contents in 60 clear capsules containing brown powder. The affected lot is number 03042517.
Our routine testing has detected two strains of E. coli - O7:K1 (IAI39/ExPEC) and E. coli 1303 – in lot number 03042517 of this product. These strains are not permitted in dietary supplements under current regulatory standards. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary change in suppliers.
What Consumers Should Do
- Immediately discontinue use of any product bearing this lot number.
- Return affected product to place of purchase or discard the product.
- Request a full refund from place of purchase for any affected product.
- Contact your physician or healthcare provider if you experience unexpected side effects after using this product.
Contact Information
Richard Conant
Purity Products
Phone: 516-316-9486
Email: richard.conant@purityproducts.com
Website: https://www.purityproducts.com/notice