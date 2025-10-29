Energize Marketing Builds Marketing Leadership to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

Solange Deschâtres, Senior Director, Global Marketing and Content at Energize Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing, a leading full funnel demand generation provider and digital media network, today announced the appointment of Solange Deschâtres as Senior Director, Global Marketing and Content. Deschâtres will lead the company’s marketing department, overseeing corporate marketing, brand, product, and content strategy across Energize Marketing’s corporate site and its portfolio of owned and operated media brands including TechChannels, TechResources, TechTalks, TechStudio, and TechEvents.

With a strong background in cybersecurity and technology marketing, Deschâtres joins Energize Marketing at a pivotal time of innovation and global expansion. Her leadership will be instrumental as the company prepares to unveil the 2025 State of Global Demand Generation Report and strengthens its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities. These advancements will help clients achieve deeper precision and performance across account based marketing and demand generation programs.

Energize Marketing will share a first look at key findings from its upcoming report during speaking sessions at B2B Marketing Live London in November and CyberMarketingCon in Austin this December. Additional speaking engagements are planned throughout 2026.

“Solange’s deep understanding of global B2B and technology marketing, combined with her proven experience driving cross market initiatives, make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said David Steifman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “Her strategic vision and creativity will accelerate how we tell our story and support the growth of our clients across cybersecurity, IT, fintech, and many other sectors.”

“We are excited to welcome Solange as we enter our next phase of growth,” added Mike Greenhut, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Energize Marketing. “Her appointment reinforces our momentum as a global leader and strengthens our ability to deliver measurable impact for our clients. This is an important step in how we communicate our vision and execute our long term strategy.”

“I am inspired by what the team at Energize has accomplished for their clients and for the company itself,” Deschâtres said. “It is fortunate that my career journey has led me here, where I can leverage my full toolbox of skillsets developed with global technology and marketing innovators to drive growth and to support other marketers as they navigate this dynamic technology landscape.”

Energize Marketing powers pipeline growth for the world’s leading technology brands, delivering full-funnel results through content syndication, webinars, virtual events, and research-driven content. Backed by energizeDB®, its global audience solution, the company connects clients to more than 25 million IT & B2B professionals worldwide.

Energize Marketing® connects brands with a global B2B IT audience, delivering turnkey demand generation programs that drive measurable results. Through its trusted media network —TechChannels™, TechResources™, TechTalks™, TechStudio™, and TechEvents™ and its audience solution, energizeDB®, the company helps the world’s fastest-growing technology brands engage high-value decision makers across cybersecurity, IT, fintech, and other industries.

