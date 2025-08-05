Energize Marketing Co-Founder David Steifman Joins 2025 ECHO Awards Board of Governors

Energize Marketing® Co-Founder David Steifman joins the 2025 ECHO Awards Board of Governors, shaping the future of data-driven marketing.

Appointment Recognizes Steifman Among Global Leaders Driving Innovation and Excellence in Data-Driven and AI-Powered Marketing.

As we navigate an increasingly AI-driven and performance-focused landscape, this is a meaningful opportunity to help champion innovation, strategy, and data at the highest level.” — David Steifman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing® proudly announces that Co-Founder and Managing Partner David Steifman has been named to the 2025 ECHO Awards Board of Governors. This prestigious appointment recognizes David among a globally diverse group of industry leaders shaping the future of data-driven marketing.

The International ECHO Awards honor the world’s most effective data-inspired marketing campaigns. Now in its 95th year, the ECHO Awards, originally founded by the Direct Marketing Association, stand as the longest-running recognition of data-driven marketing excellence. With board members spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, the 2025 Board brings together top minds from leading agencies, global brands, and marketing associations advancing excellence in measurable creativity.

David will help guide the ECHO Awards’ global engagement strategy, shape the judging process, and support key initiatives such as the ECHO Winners Immersion and the live judging summit in New York City. “It’s an honor to join the ECHO Board of Governors and collaborate with such an accomplished group of marketing leaders,” said Steifman. “As we navigate an increasingly AI-driven and performance-focused landscape, this is a meaningful opportunity to help champion innovation, strategy, and data at the highest level.”

With deep expertise in B2B technology and cybersecurity marketing, David brings a sharp understanding of how AI is reshaping buyer behavior, content strategy, and performance measurement. This is a pivotal moment for marketers to lead with intelligence and impact. Under his leadership, Energize Marketing has become a leading demand generation partner for B2B tech and cybersecurity brands. With a portfolio of owned media including TechChannels™, TechTalks™, TechResources™, TechEvents™, and TechStudio™, and the energizeDB® audience that powers it all, the company delivers full-funnel solutions through content, webinars, research, and high-quality lead generation that reached more than 25 million IT and B2B professionals globally.

To learn more about the 2025 ECHO Awards or submit work, visit https://echo-awards.org

Energize Marketing Media Contact:

press@energize-marketing.com

www.energize-marketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.