Civil Dialogues and Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy Host Immigration Town Hall

Democracy Project Focus Creates Safe Space for Civil Discourse

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From ICE raids and detention centers to work permits and access to education, immigration continues to shape American life and stir national debate in deeply personal ways. On Tuesday, September 9th at 6pm CST, Civil Dialogues , in partnership with the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy , will go beyond the headlines to engage a panel of policy experts and audience members in a town hall at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch in Kansas City, MO. To attend the September 9th town hall in person, register here . To watch the livestream, please visit the Civil Dialogues website on event day."Immigration and the American Future" will include panelists Michael Sharma-Crawford, a Kansas City-based immigration attorney and former law enforcement officer, Faramola Shonekan, Ph.D. candidate and associate of academic programs for the School of Civic Leadership at the University of Texas-Austin, and Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy. Through a conversation grounded in facts and mutual respect, this program explores multiple perspectives on how immigration and the Trump administration's reform efforts are impacting families, schools, communities, businesses, and America's economic future.This second Civil Dialogues event at the KCPL comes on the heels of its July 22nd event when more than 700 concerned citizens gathered in person and online to participate in a conversation about our constitutional democracy.Civil Dialogues was co-founded by Jean Becker, NY Times best-selling author and former chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush, and Linda Lorelle, Emmy and Gracie award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur. At each town hall, Becker provides historical perspective, Lorelle moderates the panel discussion, and together they engage the in-person and online audience in Q&A.Since launching in February of 2024, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political divides. In partnership with the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, and its newest partner, the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day.

