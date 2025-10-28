Chandler Ross PLLC Attorneys Provide Tips on a Safer Halloween for Dog Owners

Denton, Texas – Staying safe during Halloween comes with additional challenges if you’re a dog owner. The experienced North Texas personal injury lawyers at Chandler Ross, PLLC, provide the following tips for dog owners to prevent dog bites and other injuries during Halloween festivities.

Give your dog some space. A dog’s natural instinct is to protect its home and family from strangers. Anyone who shows up in a costume looks strange to a dog, even if they’ve met the person before.

To reduce your dog’s stress levels and defensiveness against “strangers,” consider separating your dog from the Halloween festivities. Keep your dog in a quiet room, surrounded by their familiar beds, toys, and other items. If a separate room isn’t an option, use a leash or a dog crate; these can provide a “buffer zone” that gives your dog a sense of space and control.

Check costumes thoroughly in advance. Dog costumes can be cute, but they can also increase a dog’s stress level, making it more likely a dog will lash out or bite. Make sure your dog is comfortable wearing the costume. Ensure the costume doesn’t interfere with the dog’s ability to see, hear, move their mouth, or walk around. Remove any small pieces that could get pulled or chewed off.

Warn guests about your dog. Whether you tuck your dog into a back bedroom or keep them on a leash at the party, remind guests in advance that your dog will be present. Ask them to avoid feeding your dog treats and not to drop food on the floor, where your pet might get it. Many Halloween treats contain foods that are bad for pets. An upset stomach can make a dog more likely to bite or attack someone it perceives as a threat.

These tips can also help keep your dog safe. A dog resting in a bedroom, for example, cannot slip out the door when trick-or-treaters arrive.

If you’re injured by a dog bite or dog attack this Halloween, don’t wait. Talk to an experienced Denton dog bite attorney today. The team at Chandler Ross PLLC can help.

