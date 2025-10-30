Taiwan Semi’s New 1,200V Automotive-Grade Low-Loss Diodes Offered in Three Package Sizes

Available in three popular packages (ThinDPAK, D2PAK-D and TO-247BD) Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semi is introducing a new series of automotive-grade, 1200V PLA/PLD low-loss diodes offered in industry-standard packages

Our new automotive-grade 1,200V diodes increase efficiency by dropping into existing applications using an industry standard pinout,” — Sam Wong

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan Semiconductor, global supplier of discrete power electronics devices, LED drivers, analog ICs, TVS and ESD protection, introduces a new series of automotive-grade, low-loss diodes offered in industry-standard packages. The 1,200V PLA/PLD series, with ratings of 15A, 30A or 60A, all feature low forward voltage (1.3Vf max), low reverse leakage (<10µA at 25 degrees C) and high junction temperature (175C Tj Max). Available in three popular packages (ThinDPAK, D2PAK-D and TO-247BD), the new 1,200V diodes enable easy drop-in replacement to improve efficiency in existing designs.Applications benefiting from the efficiencies provided by these new low-loss diodes include: three-phase AC/DC converters, server and computing power (including AI power) systems, EV charging stations, on-board battery chargers, Vienna rectifiers, totem pole and bridgeless topologies, inverters and UPS systems, and general-purpose rectification in high-power systems of various types. The 1,200V PLA/PLD series is offered in six models produced to stringent automotive-quality standards. Two models (PLAD15QH, PLDS30QH) are fully AEC-Q qualified for automotive applications.Part no Package Conf. VRRM(V) IF (A) VF Max (V) IFSM (A) Tj Max(℃) AutomotivePLAD15QH ThinDPAK Single 1200 15 1.3 250 175 YesPLDS30QH D2PAK-D Single 1200 30 1.3 400 175 YesPLAD15Q ThinDPAK Single 1200 15 1.3 250 175 NoPLDS30Q D2PAK-D Single 1200 30 1.3 400 175 NoPLAH30Q TO-247BD Single 1200 30 1.3 400 175 NoPLAH60Q TO-247BD Single 1200 60 1.3 600 175 No“Our new automotive-grade 1,200V diodes increase efficiency by dropping into existing applications using an industry standard pinout,” said Sam Wang, vice president, TSC Products. “Their low loss also makes sure new designs and applications can take advantage of the lower power dissipation, including a wide range of power electronics applications where performance and reliability are critical.”Available Now: Samples: In-stock (DigiKey and Mouser)Lead Time: Production Quantities: 8-14 weeks (ARO)Design resources include comprehensive datasheets, spice models, Foster and Cauer thermal models and CAD files (symbol, footprint, 3D model).About Taiwan Semiconductor (TSC).Recognized for more than 45 years for its core competence in discrete power rectifiers, Taiwan Semiconductor’s expanded product portfolio provides a complete solution from one source: including trench Schottky’s, MOSFETs, power transistors, LED driver ICs, analog ICs and ESD protection devices. A global enterprise with over 2,000 employees, TSC’s production facilities in China and Taiwan are fully compliant with current automotive and environmental standards such as IATF16949, ISO9001 and ISO14001. Taiwan Semiconductor products are used in a vast array of applications in the electronics industry including automotive, computer, consumer, industrial, telecom and photovoltaic. Through strategic expansion of innovative manufacturing capabilities and its focus on pioneering efficient semiconductor solutions, TSC is the right choice for a successful and lasting business relationship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.