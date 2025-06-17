Q-Tech’s Rad-Hardened MCXOs Extend Range of New Space Applications

QT2020/2021 Series microcomputer-compensated crystal oscillators (MCXOs) now offer expanded PPB stability levels; feature fast start-up, exceptionally low SWaP

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-Tech Corporation , a leading U.S.-based, global supplier of space-qualified crystal oscillators, announces the expansion of its QT2020/QT2021 Series of microcomputer compensated crystal oscillators (MCXOs). Q-Tech’s space-qualified MCXOs are the first and only such devices on the market designed to withstand radiation levels of 50kRad(Si) TID. They also lead the industry in offering a minimum single-event latch-up (SEL) of 29MeV-cm2/mg for the QT2020 series and up to 75MeV-cm2/mg for the QT2021 series. Both series consume a maximum of 90mW, which is thirty orders of magnitude lower than comparable oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs). Meanwhile, these rad-tolerant MCXOs provide exceptional “OCXO-level” temperature stability of up to ±10ppb over 0°C to +70°C; and in addition to ±20ppb, now offering ±50ppb and ±100ppb stabilities over -40°C to 85°C.Devices in the QT2020 and QT2021 MCXO series are offered with 1PPS input and output, standard frequencies of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 80, and 100MHz, as well as a choice of CMOS or Sine Wave logic outputs. Their low phase noise and jitter, along with high shock and vibration tolerance (G-sensitivity of 1ppb/g), make them suitable for a range of applications where smaller “SWaP” (Size, Weight and Power) is desired, or where fast start-up time (1.5s to ±50ppm) and initialization time (as little as 15s from power on to full ppb performance) are needed to support frequent power cycling. Additionally, the QT2020/2021 series has a small-form-factor package weighing just 50g, versus similar OCXOs weighing 100g or more.“By expanding the selection of stability levels in our QT2020/QT2021 series to include 50ppb and 100ppb versions, we’re now able to supply our space-qualified MCXOs with shorter lead times—and at lower cost—for the many applications that require their exceptional tight frequency stability performance,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s vice-president of sales and marketing.Price (Production Quantities): Contact FactoryLead Time: Contact FactoryAbout Q-TechQ-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 with the objective of providing state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

