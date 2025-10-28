ARG Brokers 1031 Exchange Replacement for Local Investor in Ocean Beach

4569 Coronado Ave

A Duplex with Ocean Views in Ocean Beach on Coronado Ave has been purchased as part of a 1031 Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) and James Carter, Senior Managing Partner / Broker represented the buyer in the sale of a coastal turn-key duplex in the beautiful beach community of Ocean Beach. The property, located at 4569 Coronado Ave San Diego, CA 92107, is in one of San Diego's strongest markets for rental demand and is a short walk to Sunset Cliffs. With panoramic ocean views from both units, the asset consists of two detached homes; one (1) 3Bedroom / 2.5Bathroom three-story home, and one (1) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom ADU with it's own garage situated on a 3,800sf lot with 2,168sf of total building footprint."Our clients had the goal of selling their value-add multifamily property with the intent to execute a 1031 Exchange and move their equity into a turn-key asset primed for more appreciation. We were excited to help facilitate and accomplish their goals with the purchase of this beautiful, legacy-type asset with ocean views." said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,400,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.