Lockstop Launches Dual-Use Micromobility System at Crystal Bridges Campus

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lockstop, Inc. , a mobility infrastructure innovator developed out of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, has launched a novel micromobility parking, sharing, and security system on the campus of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The internationally recognized campus brings together a world-class art museum, medical school, nature trails, wellness programs, and nature trails across more than 140 acres in Bentonville, Arkansas.To meet the needs of this dynamic, multi-use campus, Lockstop transformed 30 standard bike parking stalls around the campus into smart security stations. Since the installation, hundreds of cyclists—both locals and visitors from across the country—have used the network to securely park their personal bikes while exploring the grounds. Building on that momentum, the campus team extended access to its team members by adding 20 shared bikes, purchased for short trips to nearby meetings and favorite local lunch spots. All bikes use the same Lockstop app and devices, enabling both personal and shared use from a single system.“Sharing is caring, but that traditionally comes with high fixed costs, proprietary docks, and expensive devices that limit access,” said Clayton Woodruff, co-founder of Lockstop. “We believe the future lies in lowering the barrier for organizations to deploy their own micro-shared networks—flexible, scalable, and designed to meet the needs of their people and places.”How Lockstop WorksLockstop transforms ordinary bike racks into smart mobility hubs, giving riders the ability to lock their personal bikes or access shared ones. Each Lockstop unit mounts directly to the rack. Riders simply scan a QR code using the Lockstop app to lock or unlock; no keys, no combos, and no hassle.With the new ShareStop feature, organizations can deploy their own bikes and manage access through the app without the cost and complexity of third-party dock providers. The result is a unified, dual-use experience that supports both community and individual mobility.Locking Is InfrastructureBehind every lock and ride, Lockstop captures real-time, anonymized insights that help cities, campuses, and planners design better infrastructure, understand mobility trends, and respond more effectively to changing patterns of movement.Lockstop is building trust, access, and long-term behavior change.An estimated 2.4 million bikes are stolen in the United States each year. Theft breaks trust, discourages people from riding, reinforces car dependence, and undercuts billions invested in active transportation. Secure parking is often the missing piece in the micromobility puzzle.“When riders know their bikes are safe, they visit more often, stay longer, and explore with peace of mind. That confidence builds healthier, more vibrant, and economically resilient communities,” Woodruff added.Communities are rightly investing in bike lanes and trails. But as Lockstop reminds us: “Without bike paths, we can’t ride; without parking, we won’t stop.”About LockstopLockstop transforms standard bike racks into secure, connected infrastructure that helps cities, campuses, and developers make cycling safer, smarter, and more accessible. Through a simple retrofit system, Lockstop modernizes existing bike racks without new construction—giving riders trusted places to park and giving communities infrastructure that performs better. Lockstop partners with municipalities and mobility leaders nationwide to build safer, more sustainable, and more connected cities. Learn more at www.lockstop.co

