Lockstop Launches 25-Device Smart Bike Security Pilot in Detroit’s Transportation Innovation Zone

Lockstop transforms standard bike racks into secure, connected infrastructure that helps cities, campuses, and developers make cycling safer, smarter, and more accessible.

Without bike paths, we can’t ride; without parking, we won’t stop.” — Clayton Woodruff, co-founder, Lockstop

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lockstop, Inc. has announced the launch of a 25-device pilot in Detroit’s Transportation Innovation Zone (TIZ) , in partnership with the City’s Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI).For the first time, Detroit riders will be able to secure their bikes using only a smartphone—no keys, no combos, no personal lock required. By eliminating one of the biggest barriers to everyday cycling, Lockstop aims to help riders travel with confidence, stay longer at local destinations, and support nearby businesses.Secure Parking for Riders, Growth for BusinessesLockstop’s technology transforms standard bike racks into smart, app-enabled stations. Cyclists simply scan a QR code in the Lockstop app to lock or unlock. The system also captures anonymized insights on ridership, dwell time, and travel patterns, giving city planners and entrepreneurs insights that support smarter infrastructure decisions.An estimated 2.4 million bikes are stolen each year in the U.S. Theft discourages cycling, undercuts investments in active transportation, and causes local businesses to miss out on the higher spending associated with frequent riders. Lockstop directly addresses this challenge by building trust into the everyday rider experience.“When riders know their bikes are safe, they ride more often, stop more frequently, and support local businesses,” said Michael Burton, co-founder of Lockstop. “Launching in Detroit’s Transportation Innovation Zone is an ideal way to demonstrate how secure parking can strengthen mobility adoption and benefit the community.”Detroit’s Ecosystem for InnovationThe Transportation Innovation Zone (TIZ), established by the City of Detroit, was designed to attract and accelerate mobility pilots by streamlining permitting and creating real-world testing grounds for new technologies. Since its launch, the TIZ has permitted pilot projects that range from new mobility services to cutting-edge infrastructure solutions, all designed to be tested in real-world conditions and directly informed by Detroiters’ experiences. Anchored by the Michigan Central innovation district, the zone has become a nationally recognized hub for mobility entrepreneurship and innovation.“The Transportation Innovation Zone is designed to fast-track solutions that have the potential to make a real difference in Detroiters’ daily lives. Lockstop’s solution shows how smart, secure bike parking can boost rider confidence, strengthen personal transportation options, and increase access to local businesses. This is an example of the low-hanging fruit that helps Detroit lead the way in mobility innovation,” said Tim Slusser, Chief, Office of Mobility Innovation, City of Detroit.Lockstop’s permitted pilot is the latest example of how the TIZ is enabling entrepreneurs to test solutions that help cities prepare for the future of transportation.A Future-Proof InvestmentDetroit has invested heavily in cycling lanes, trails, and micromobility infrastructure. Lockstop’s launch complements these efforts by closing a critical gap—secure parking. By addressing theft and rider confidence, Lockstop helps ensure those infrastructure investments lead to long-term adoption.“Without bike paths, we can’t ride; without parking, we won’t stop.”About LockstopLockstop, Inc. is a mobility infrastructure company on a mission to secure, share, and scale micromobility. By transforming standard bike racks into smart, app-controlled locking stations, Lockstop removes cost and complexity barriers to bike security and sharing. For more information, please visit www.lockstop.co About the City of Detroit's Office of Mobility InnovationThe Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI) exists to help the City of Detroit navigate the rapidly changing transportation and mobility industries. Transportation and mobility are essential for both people and businesses and Detroit’s automotive heritage provides an unparalleled opportunity to work with industry to innovate and define their future. OMI leads mobility advancement efforts on behalf of the City of Detroit and collaborates with industry, academia, philanthropy, and local, state and federal government. By centering residents in every step of the process, OMI is focused on leveraging mobility as a pathway to opportunity in Detroit. For additional information about OMI, please visit https://detroitmi.gov/government/mayors-office/office-mobility-innovation or follow us on LinkedIn, , Youtube and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.