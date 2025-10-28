Sasha’s Pet Resort Outlines Top Ten Tactics for Preventing Dog Bites in Daycares and in Public

Here are ten things as a doggy daycare or kennel owner that you may find helpful in reducing the number of dog bites and lawsuits:

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort announced that in response to the growing demand for reliable information regarding the prevention of dog bites, the top ten tactics as experienced by Sasha’s were released.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® It is estimated that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs every year in the United States—and at least half of the 800,000 people who receive medical care for dog bites each year are children.

Sasha’s Pet Resort, serving the Redmond, Washinton community for six years, can attest to what a fundamental concern this is for all. While most of Sasha’s business is drop-off and pick-up, some customers enter inside, sometimes accompanied by children.

“And it’s at that point we step in,” said Dan McFadden, founder and owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort, “And we will inform them that the facility is not a petting zoo. On occasion it’s easy to slip into thinking that’s okay with most dogs pleading with their big brown eyes for a quick rub of their mane.”

But instead of a petting zoo Sasha’s has installed a much-needed chain-link dog run where there is a row of wicker furniture in which adolescent children from local art classes can sit and sketch. While petting is not allowed, drawing pets all day is heartily approved.

Here are ten things as a doggy daycare or kennel owner that you may find helpful in reducing the number of dog bites and lawsuits:

1. Children and their parents should be reminded to request permission before petting a dog. When encountering a dog you do not know, refrain from immediately reaching out to pet it. Instead, ask the dog's owner if interaction is allowed. Approaching without permission may cause discomfort for the dog and could result in defensive behavior.

2. Once permission to pet a dog has been granted, present your closed hand for the dog to sniff. Afterward, it is appropriate to gently pet the dog's shoulders or chest. It is advisable to avoid touching the top of the dog's head.

3. Avoid interacting with a dog that is sleeping, eating, or chewing a toy. Giving the animal space reduces the likelihood of defensive reactions such as biting.

4. It is advisable to avoid dogs that are barking or growling. Additionally, it is recommended to keep distance from dogs that are loose, behind a fence, or tied up.

5. If an unknown dog comes near, remain calm and do not run.

6. To prevent biting, gently pet your dog on the chest, belly, or behind the ears and redirect with a toy. Massaging acupressure points, such as between the eyes, may also help calm your dog, according to Whole Dog Journal.

7. Pay attention to a dog's body language to prevent bites. Signs like tension, a tucked tail, or looking away mean the dog feels uncomfortable. Make sure children don't approach dogs when they're stressed to avoid injury.

8. It is recommended to feed resource-guarding dogs separately from other pets and family members. Toys should be managed and not left out, as they might become a source of conflict. For some dogs, these items are valued possessions.

9. Barrier reactivity is a behavior that resembles resource-guarding, but occurs when a dog responds to others while separated by a physical barrier. Some dogs may be comfortable interacting with people or other dogs without a barrier, but reaching over a fence to pet them can pose risks for both children and adults, as these dogs may attempt to protect what they perceive as theirs.

10. Breeds often cited as being most likely to bite include Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, and German Shepherds, due to their strength, protective instincts, and the severity of their bites. However, many factors besides breed, such as training, socialization, and individual temperament, influence a dog's behavior. Factors like the dog's history of abuse and mistreatment can play a large role in aggression, and any dog, regardless of breed, can bite.

To learn more about Sasha’s and the canine kingdom, visit Sasha’s Blog at https://store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news And let sleeping dogs lie!

To Learn more about Preventing Cruelty to Animals visit www.aspca.org

The ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has been at the forefront of animal rescue and protection since our founding as the first animal welfare organization in North America in 1866. For more than 150 years, they have been the leading voice in animal welfare, bringing the critical protection of animals to the forefront of society. They’ve led the way in fighting cruelty, rescuing and securing adoptions for animals in need, and driving significant legislative change that protects their lives and welfare — ultimately transforming how Americans value and care for animals.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

