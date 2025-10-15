Sasha’s Pet Resort Partners with Win World International for Marketing of the Pet Gazebos Product Line

The eight-foot Pet Gazebo can house multiple pets

Sasha’s Pet Resort (store.sashaspr.com) announced today a non-exclusive distributor agreement with Win World International for the marketing of the Pet Gazebo

I was focused on the fact that we did not want to incorporate traditional kennel cages which--for my dogs--would be too restrictive. Not saying they’re bad but just not part of my mindset.” — Dan McFadden

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort (store.sashaspr.com) announced today a non-exclusive distributor agreement with Win World, International, headquartered in Ontario, California, for the marketing of the company’s Pet Gazebo line of products via Sasha’s e-commerce site that targets doggy daycares, kennels and veterinarians.

The Pet Gazebo is a portable dog kenneling solution that offers protection, safety and peace of mind. Be it a dog care facility or nights on a beloved camping trip, every adventure becomes more convenient. Imagine a trip to the park, the ball game, or wherever life takes you with your favorite companion content and safe by your side.

Available in multiple sizes and shapes, Pet Gazebos are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

• Crafted with galvanized steel and an umbrella roof frame that doesn't require tools to assemble

• Includes weather-resistant polyethylene reversible cover that protects your best friend from the elements and lets them comfortably relax in style

• Single door access makes going in and out easy for your pet

• Spring-loaded pet-proof lock ensures that your pet won't get out against your wishes

• One-hand, dropdown window makes refilling your pet's water and food bowl simple

• Excellent resource for vacations, camping trips, and routine travel

• Durable and sturdy design helps keep your pet secure and happy

• Great indoor crate for indoor pets up to 60 pounds, like Australian Shepherds, Beagles, Basset Hounds, Boxers, and more

• Can be used as an outdoor resource for pets up to 20 pounds, like Beagles, Bichon Frise, and Dachshunds.

“When I opened Sasha’s about six years ago, we decided to separate our daycare rooms downstairs from our guest boarding upstairs. In coming to that decision, I was focused on the fact that we did not want to incorporate traditional kennel cages which--for my dogs--would be too restrictive. Not saying they’re bad but just not part of my mindset. In seeking a solution to that boarding issue, we discovered the Pet Gazebos from Win World. It was one of the most innovative containment solutions that we found in our search. We ordered mostly the four-foot Pet Gazebo’s for individual dogs and some of the five-footers for families that wanted two of their pets boarded together.”

For more information about purchasing a Pet Gazebo, visit https://store.sashaspr.com/products/4-x-8-x-6-upgraded-kennel

About Win World International

Win World International Trade LLC’s primary mission is to listen to customers, and to learn and grow together using the latest technology to best meet our customers’ needs worldwide. Win World International Trade LCC was founded in 2017 when owner, Jenny Zhang, saw an opportunity for factories overseas to better partner with their customers. Win World’s factories have serviced clients in various industries including pet, pest, farming, portable shelters and more since 2002, maintaining a high standard of excellence and quality. In 2022, the company acquired THE PET GAZEBO®, a leading brand in dog kennels. THE PET GAZEBO offers a safe and secure solution for pet parents at home: indoors, outdoors and on-the-go, and in 2023 won the coveted “Retailer’s Choice Awards” at the National Hardware Show. For more information, please visit www.winworldinternational.com.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

Media:

High-resolution photos and/or interview with Dan McFadden available. Phone (425) 753-2105 or email Danm@sashaspr.com





