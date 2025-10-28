Submit Release
House Resolution 355 Printer's Number 2512

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

HADDOCK, DELLOSO, E. NELSON, C. WILLIAMS, PICKETT, McNEILL, WEBSTER, REICHARD, PROBST, DONAHUE, GREINER, VENKAT, DOUGHERTY, SAMUELSON, CONKLIN, HILL-EVANS, SOLOMON, SCHLOSSBERG, K.HARRIS, FREEMAN, PUGH, BENNINGHOFF, SCHEUREN, PIELLI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ANDERSON, BRENNAN, PASHINSKI, STAATS, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, MENTZER, GUENST, RIVERA, STEELE, NEILSON, JAMES, HOHENSTEIN, COOK, HOWARD, GALLAGHER

Short Title

A Resolution designating November 10, 2025, as the "250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps" in its birthplace of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Commemorating the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps

