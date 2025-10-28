Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,904 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 329 Printer's Number 2359

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, GUZMAN, BELLMON, VENKAT, PROBST, RIVERA, GUENST, KHAN, JAMES, HADDOCK, GALLAGHER, HOWARD, CURRY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, FRANKEL, SANCHEZ, CIRESI, SAMUELSON

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Arts and Culture Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing October 2025 as "Arts & Culture Month" in Pennsylvania

Generated 10/28/2025 05:04 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 329 Printer's Number 2359

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more