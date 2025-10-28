Submit Release
House Resolution 353 Printer's Number 2492

2025-2026 Regular Session

M. BROWN, VITALI, WATRO, PASHINSKI, OLSOMMER, GALLAGHER, SCHMITT, RIVERA, FRANKEL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Italian and Italian American History and Culture Month" in Pennsylvania.

Designation of October as Italian and Italian American History and Culture Month

2492 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Oct. 21, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025

