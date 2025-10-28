House Resolution 353 Printer's Number 2492

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Resolution 353 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors M. BROWN, VITALI, WATRO, PASHINSKI, OLSOMMER, GALLAGHER, SCHMITT, RIVERA, FRANKEL, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "Italian and Italian American History and Culture Month" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designation of October as Italian and Italian American History and Culture Month Actions 2492 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Oct. 21, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 05:04 PM

