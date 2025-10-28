House Bill 1980 Printer's Number 2500

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Bill 1980 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors TAKAC, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ Short Title An Act amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, in administrative provisions, further providing for continuing medical education. Memo Subject Continuing Medical Education in Nutrition Actions 2500 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Oct. 23, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025 Removed from table, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 05:03 PM

