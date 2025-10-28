Submit Release
House Bill 1980 Printer's Number 2500

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Bill 1980

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

TAKAC, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, in administrative provisions, further providing for continuing medical education.

Memo Subject

Continuing Medical Education in Nutrition

Actions

2500 Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Oct. 23, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025
Removed from table, Oct. 28, 2025

