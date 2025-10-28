House Bill 1980 Printer's Number 2500
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Bill 1980
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
TAKAC, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, HANBIDGE, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 20, 2002 (P.L.154, No.13), known as the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (Mcare) Act, in administrative provisions, further providing for continuing medical education.
Memo Subject
Continuing Medical Education in Nutrition
Actions
|2500
|Referred to PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, Oct. 23, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025
|Removed from table, Oct. 28, 2025
