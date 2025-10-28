Submit Release
House Resolution 326 Printer's Number 2343

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - Sponsors

KHAN, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, NEILSON, PROBST, MAYES, K.HARRIS, BRIGGS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HOHENSTEIN, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, GREEN, PARKER

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing December 1, 2025, as "Young Involved Philadelphia Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing Young Involved Philadelphia’s 25th Anniversary

