House Resolution 324 Printer's Number 2338
PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Resolution 324
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CURRY, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, JAMES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution designating November 5, 2025, as "Guru Nanak Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating November 5 as “Guru Nanak Day”
Actions
|2338
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Sept. 25, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
Generated 10/28/2025 05:04 PM
