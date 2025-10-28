House Resolution 324 Printer's Number 2338

PENNSYLVANIA, October 28 - House Resolution 324 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CURRY, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, KHAN, SANCHEZ, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, JAMES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title A Resolution designating November 5, 2025, as "Guru Nanak Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Designating November 5 as “Guru Nanak Day” Actions 2338 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, Sept. 25, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 Generated 10/28/2025 05:04 PM



