Travel Advisory Update: Lane Restrictions and Temporary Truck Detours Continue at Wickford Roundabout Construction Project

As part of its ongoing construction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Brown Street, Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) and Phillips Street in the village of Wickford in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) needs two additional days of lane and truck restrictions as construction wraps up this week.

Through Thursday, October 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, drivers may encounter one lane of alternating traffic entering the intersection from Boston Neck Road or Phillips Street. Additionally, trucks, buses and other large vehicles will be restricted from passing through the roundabout work area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Nightly lanes closures are also possible from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A police officer will be present to assist drivers, especially any oversized vehicles, through the work zone.

When the truck restriction is in place, RIDOT encourages operators of trucks to seek alternate routes, including Tower Hill Road (Route 1) and West Main Street to access Wickford village. Large trucks coming from points south on Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) are to follow a truck detour using Route 138 to Route 1.

The work zone will be accessible to all passenger vehicles. Local access to all shops, restaurants and residences on Brown Street, Boston Neck Road, and Phillips Street will be maintained.

Working in coordination with the Town of North Kingstown, RIDOT is building the mini-roundabout outside the summer tourism season with the majority of work taking place during late evening and overnight hours to minimize disruption to motorists, pedestrians and the business community. Daytime work may be necessary because of temperature-sensitive work for the decorative stamped asphalt surface on the roundabout and its splitter islands.

The roundabout is scheduled to be installed by the end of October, weather permitting.

More information about this project is available at www.ridot.net/projects/WickfordRoundabout. This web page also includes a form to sign up to receive regular project updates.