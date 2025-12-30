Submit Release
Preliminary Lists of Top Baby Names in Rhode Island in 2025

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing preliminary lists of the most common baby names in Rhode Island in 2025.

Female

• Charlotte (51 babies) • Olivia (40 babies) • Amelia (36 babies) • Isabella (35 babies) • Sophia (35 babies) • Aurora (34 babies) • Ava (34 babies) • Maeve (31 babies) • Nora (31 babies) • Isla (30 babies)

Male

• Noah (63 babies) • Liam (61 babies) • Oliver (60 babies) • Theodore (52 babies) • Benjamin (48 babies) • Luca (47 babies) • Lucas (46 babies) • Henry (42 babies) • John (38 babies) • Jack (37 babies)

In 2024, the three most common female names were Charlotte, Mia, and Amelia. The three most common male names in 2024 were Liam, Lucas, and Noah.

RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.

