Preliminary Lists of Top Baby Names in Rhode Island in 2025
RHODE ISLAND, December 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is sharing preliminary lists of the most common baby names in Rhode Island in 2025.
Female
• Charlotte (51 babies) • Olivia (40 babies) • Amelia (36 babies) • Isabella (35 babies) • Sophia (35 babies) • Aurora (34 babies) • Ava (34 babies) • Maeve (31 babies) • Nora (31 babies) • Isla (30 babies)
Male
• Noah (63 babies) • Liam (61 babies) • Oliver (60 babies) • Theodore (52 babies) • Benjamin (48 babies) • Luca (47 babies) • Lucas (46 babies) • Henry (42 babies) • John (38 babies) • Jack (37 babies)
In 2024, the three most common female names were Charlotte, Mia, and Amelia. The three most common male names in 2024 were Liam, Lucas, and Noah.
RIDOH's Center for Vital Records finalizes the prior year's birth data by the end of February.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.