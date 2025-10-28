Press Releases

10/28/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding PURA Final Decision Increasing United Illuminating Rates by $66 Million

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the final decision issued today by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority increasing rates for United Illuminating ratepayers by $66 million.

United Illuminating had sought a $105 million rate hike. A draft decision issued by PURA in September preliminarily authorized an increase of approximately $29 million. Among the changes made by PURA in the final decision issued today was to cut by half a reduction to United Illuminating’s return on equity due to the company’s repeated failures to remediate contamination at the defunct English Station power plant in New Haven.

“This is disappointing news for Connecticut families. After months of relentless legal attacks, United Illuminating succeeded in running off its chief regulator. For those who spent these last months fixated on personalities and politics, this decision is a stark reminder of what this fight was always about. It was about millions upon millions of dollars that Connecticut families will now pay to increase United Illuminating’s bottom line. We cannot lose sight of that, and we must redouble our efforts to address the crisis of affordability in our state,” said Attorney General Tong.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov