10/29/2025

Attorney General Tong Leads 38 Attorneys General Urging Congress to Prevent the Sale of Dangerous and Intoxicating Hemp-Derived THC Products

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general urging congressional leaders to clarify the definition of “hemp,” which bad actors have exploited due to a perceived loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill. In a letter sent to congressional leaders, the coalition urges immediate action to clarify the federal definition of hemp and prevent the continued sale of unregulated, intoxicating THC products.

In the letter, Attorney General Tong and the coalition urge Congress to “leave no doubt that these harmful products are illegal and that their sale and manufacture are criminal acts.”

“In Connecticut, there is zero ambiguity in our state laws, but we are fighting an uphill battle against these illegal, untested and unsafe products. Congress never intended to unleash this Wild West of highly potent Frankenstein THC products and should act with speed and clarity to protect public safety,” said Attorney General Tong.

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp is defined as any part of the Cannabis sativa L. plant that contains not more than 0.3 percent delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis. Through use a highly advanced chemical processes, bad actors can manipulate hemp to infuse it with other forms of THC, such as delta-8, delta-10, THC-0, THCP and HHC, to produce a multitude of potent and intoxicating products sold in gas stations, convenience stores, and online retailers across the country, frequently in packaging purposefully designed to appeal to children.

Congress never intended to legalize these products. These products are being manufactured and sold without consistent age restrictions, labeling standards, or safety requirements. In some states, poison control centers have reported alarming increases in pediatric exposures to these substances.

There is no ambiguity under Connecticut state law regarding high-THC hemp products, and there is no distinction between delta-9 THC and other sources of THC. High-THC hemp products may only be sold in the regulated market to consumers 21 years of age and older and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements.

Despite Connecticut laws, illegal sale of high-THC cannabis products continues in Connecticut. In unannounced visits and raids, state and local law enforcement routinely find illegal cannabis products for sale, including untested and unsafe edibles, blunts and marijuana flower. The Office of the Attorney General works closely with local law enforcement and state partners, including the Department of Consumer Protection and State Police, to investigate and hold accountable bad actors who sell illegal, unregulated, untested cannabis products. Enforcement actions have resulted in seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal cannabis products, including potent edibles that look like common snacks and candies.

In their letter, the coalition of attorneys general urge the leaders of the Senate Committee on Appropriations; the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; the House Committee on Appropriations; and the House Committee on Agriculture to clarify the federal definition of hemp during the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process or through the reauthorization of the Farm Bill.

In addition to Attorney General Tong, Attorney General Griffin, Attorney General Rokita and Attorney General Ellison, the attorneys general of the following states and territories also signed the letter: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.

To read the letter, click here.



