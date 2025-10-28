Submit Release
NBCI Received over 250,000 Assistance Requests from Federal Government Workers as Public Calls to End the Shutdown

NBCI Will Send a Letter to Congress

The National Black Church Initiative is joining forces with city-wide food networks to develop a strategy. We need the government to reopen, and that will take the pressure off our 150,000 churches.””
— Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities representing 27.7 million members, joins the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in calling for an end to the shutdown. NBCI member churches have received over 250,000 requests for assistance with rent, food, mortgage, counseling, and prayers. The shutdown is taking a toll on the mental health of our members and many who are not our members. NBCI has sent a letter to the White House and to Democratic and Republican leaders, urging them to sit down and strike a deal to reopen the government.

The Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says, “ We have entirely run out of food around the nation. We are joining forces with the city-wide food network to develop a strategy. We have never been faced with 40 million people needing assistance at the same time. We need the government to reopen, and that will take the pressure off our 150,000 churches.”

ABOUT  NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and proven methods guide NBCI’s programs.

