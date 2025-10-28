NBCI Received over 250,000 Assistance Requests from Federal Government Workers as Public Calls to End the Shutdown
NBCI Will Send a Letter to Congress
The Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says, “ We have entirely run out of food around the nation. We are joining forces with the city-wide food network to develop a strategy. We have never been faced with 40 million people needing assistance at the same time. We need the government to reopen, and that will take the pressure off our 150,000 churches.”
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and proven methods guide NBCI’s programs.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.